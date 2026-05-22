‘Rain me in’ Radio 1’s Big weekend fans urged to limit impact on environment

As thousands prepare to descend on Sunderland’s Herrington Country Park for BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend, experts at Wave are encouraging festivalgoers to stay hydrated sustainably, as temperatures soar across the North East.

With Olivia Dean set to perform her hit track ‘Rain Me In,’ Wave is encouraging festivalgoers to ‘rein in the plastic bottle use’ and stay hydrated responsibly during what is forecast to be one of the hottest weekends of the year so far, by bringing reusable water bottles and making use of the free refill stations on site.

As one of the UK’s biggest music events of the summer, Radio 1’s Big Weekend is expected to place significant demand on hospitality, sanitation facilities and supporting infrastructure throughout the region, with water usage increasing considerably across hydration stations, catering and wider site operations behind the scenes.

According to BBC Radio 1, audience travel alone can account for up to 80% of a festival’s carbon footprint. However, County Durham-based Wave says it’s important to remember that the environmental impact of events on this scale extends far beyond travel.

Water plays a major role behind the scenes at large-scale music events, particularly if the weather heats up. UK festivals are estimated to use around 185 million litres of water each year across site operations and visitor facilities, while also generating more than 25,000 tonnes of waste annually.

Across England, average water usage currently sits at around 140 litres per person per day, according to UK Government water usage data, with demand rising significantly during hot weather and major public events where tens of thousands of people gather in one location over a concentrated period of time.

Lissa Wood, Director of SME Customers at Wave, said: “Major events like Radio 1’s Big Weekend are part and parcel of the British summer and cultural events like these should be enjoyed and celebrated.

“However, with temperatures expected to reach the highest May temperatures for 20 years this weekend, it’s also an important reminder of the role sustainable habits and responsible water usage can play during large public events.

“Simple actions such as bringing a reusable water bottle, making use of refill stations, reducing unnecessary single-use plastics and disposing of waste responsibly can collectively make a meaningful difference across a weekend of this scale.

“As towns and cities continue to host increasingly large public events and festivals throughout the summer months, sustainability and resource efficiency must continue to play an important role behind the scenes.”

To find out more about Wave’s Social and Sustainability efforts https://www.wave-utilities.co.uk/sustainability