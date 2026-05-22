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NEW RPO RECORDING OF MAHLER 3 WITH VASILY PETRENKO IS RELEASED TODAY

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May 22, 2026 #NEW RPO RECORDING OF MAHLER 3 WITH VASILY PETRENKO IS RELEASED TODAY

The second in a new series of live recordings by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra (RPO), with Music Director Vasily Petrenko, is released today on the harmonia mundi label.

Embracing the whole world, Mahler’s Symphony No.3 is a vast fresco in which nature, man and the spiritual interact on a cosmic scale. Directing the combined forces of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, Philharmonia Chorus and Tiffin Boys’ Choir, and with the movingly expressive voice of Hanna Hipp, Vasily Petrenko reveals all the richness of this visionary peak of Post-Romanticism.

This new release follows the RPO’s critically acclaimed recording  of Elgar’s symphonic study ‘Falstaff’ and Rachmaninov’s choral symphony ‘The Bells’, also released on harmonia mundi. Future planned releases include the music of Strauss, Bartók and Stravinsky.

The RPO and Petrenko’s shared desire to make new recordings comes at a time when recorded music is an increasingly important aspect of people’s appetite for music discovery. RPO research has revealed that 20% of orchestral music fans want to expand  their  music collection (CD or vinyl) and that this was integral  to their  exploration and enjoyment of live music. Other positive influences include attending concerts (39%) and listening to orchestral playlists on streaming platforms (40%).

Sarah Bardwell, Managing Director at the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, comments: “We are delighted to be embarking on an exciting new recording partnership with the harmonia mundi record label, which will see the Orchestra and our Music Director, Vasily Petrenko, release new recordings of great symphonic repertoire. Also, as we count down to the launch of our 80th anniversary season this autumn, these new album releases add a new chapter to the RPO’s rich recording  legacy – which includes collaborations  with the likes of Sir Thomas Beecham, André Previn, Sir Charles Mackerras, Yehudi Menuhin, Antal Dorati, Vladimir Ashkenazy, Yuri Temirkanov and, more recently, Joe Hisaishi (RPO Composer-in-Association).”

Vasily Petrenko, Music Director of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, comments: “When you have the privilege to conduct a great orchestra, you get used to thinking big. Naturally, I do my best to aim high: to share with our audience the finest melodies, the strongest emotions, the most magnificent sounds. But for me, there’s another side to music-making, and that is the ability to capture moments of shared magic in recorded form, allowing them to live in people’s hearts in perpetuity. I have always enjoyed the creative process of recording music, and I’m delighted to start a new chapter with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra – and for our music to have the opportunity to be heard and enjoyed far beyond the concert hall.”

 

To listen to or buy a copy of the new album visit https://lnk.to/PetrenkoMahler3

 

The RPO has announced its London season for 2026–27, celebrating 80-years of music-making in the capital. Between September 2026 and June 2027, the RPO will perform 33 London concerts across three venues, with programming designed to appeal to young audiences and the launch of a new concert format that will particularly welcome people attending an orchestral concert for the first time. To explore the 80th anniversary London season, visit https://www.rpo.co.uk/tickets-memberships/season-26-27-tickets

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