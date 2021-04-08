Renault is offering 0% APR PCP and 0% APR HP deals across its entire passenger car range

All-electric ZOE is available with £750 deposit contribution on a 0% APR PCP three-year offer

Offers strengthen ZOE’s status as the most affordable and best value EV available on the market

Deals encompass electrified E-TECH Hybrid versions of Clio, Captur and Mégane

Finance offers also include 3.9% APR Representative, 4.9% APR Representative and 5.9% APR Representative with deposit contributions of up to £3,000 across the Renault car range when financed on PCP with Renault Finance

Offers available now from 8 th March to 30 th June 2021

March to 30 June 2021 All Renault vehicles supplied with a comprehensive five-year/100,000-mile warranty

ZOE and E-TECH Hybrid models benefit from an eight-year battery warranty as standard

Renault is making it easier for drivers to upgrade to a more efficient electrified vehicle with the introduction of 0% APR PCP offers across its entire passenger model range, including the multi award-winning all-electric ZOE and recently introduced hybrid Clio, Captur and Mégane E-TECH variants.

Available to retail customers until the end of June, the offers also include 0% APR HP deals across the Renault range and, depending on the model and version, additional 3.9% APR Representative, 4.9% APR Representative and 5.9% APR Representative with deposit contributions of up to £3,000 when financed on PCP with Renault Finance.

Strengthening its status as the most affordable new electric vehicle in the UK, the 100 per cent electric ZOE is available for £199 per month* on a 0% APR PCP three-year deal with a customer deposit of £5,257. To make Europe’s best-selling EV even better value, Renault is contributing an additional £750 deposit contribution (included in the monthly payment).

Officially recognised as the ‘Best Small Electric Car for Value’ in the What Car? Car of the Year Awards 2021, the ZOE boasts the lowest running costs of any new EV available and, on a pound-per-range basis, the best driving range on a single charge of up to 245 miles (WLTP). Its value and usability, the latter meaning that for many drivers the ZOE really can be their sole vehicle, are further enhanced by its high standard specification and flexible charging options. Its 52kWh battery can be charged to 80 per cent in just one hour and ten minutes, while the option of 50kW DC charging is also available.

Those who are looking for a hybrid supermini can enjoy the Clio E-TECH for £189 per month** via a 0% APR PCP three-year package, which also includes a £250 deposit contribution from Renault. Combining a 1.6-litre petrol engine, two motors and a powerful battery, the hybrid version of the award-winning Clio emits only 99g/km of CO 2 . Its appeal is further heightened with a standard specification that includes a TFT Driver Information Display and the Easy Link Navigation system.

The Captur E-TECH Plug-in hybrid fuses the practicality and style of a compact SUV with optimum efficiency and usability, offering up to 30 miles of pure electric driving range with CO 2 emissions of only 35g/km. On a 0% APR PCP three-year deal, it’s available for £279 per month***, with Renault also enhancing the offer with a £500 deposit contribution (included in the monthly payment).

Completing the line-up of Renault electrified vehicles available via a 0% APR PCP offer is the Mégane Sports Tourer E-TECH. On a three-year deal it can be enjoyed for £309 per month^, with Renault also making a £500 deposit contribution (included in the monthly payment). It blends sporty looks with up to 563 litres of boot space, while emitting only 30g/km CO 2 and returning fuel economy of up to 217.3 mpg (WLTP). Its battery can be fully charged in three hours (4.5 hours from a household domestic plug socket) to provide up to 30 miles of pure electric driving range.

Clio, Captur, Mégane and Kadjar all feature in the line-up of two-year 0% APR PCP and 0% APR HP offers, allowing car buyers to upgrade to a new Renault at an attractive monthly cost whether they are looking for an EV, hybrid, supermini, family car or mid-sized SUV.

No matter which Renault customers choose, they also enjoy peace-of-mind as standard thanks to a comprehensive five-year/100,000-mile warranty with unlimited mileage limit in the first two years. Models with E-TECH hybrid and Z.E. powertrains also come with an eight-year battery warranty.

For further information on the available offers, visit: www.renault.co.uk/offers