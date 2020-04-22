ROLL UP, roll up! The circus came to a Saltburn care home as residents were entertained by clowns and tried their hands at juggling.

Residents at Hazelgrove Court Care Home, on Randolph Street, dressed as clowns ahead of World Circus Day.

Marko’s Circus Workshop, based in Middlesbrough, was originally meant to visit but it was cancelled, as the home is currently closed to all but essential visitors following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Undeterred, the home’s activities coordinator Sharon Lewis created clown costumes for the day, which were worn by residents Dot Paling, 73, and Joyce Tibbett, 85.

Joyce said: “It was great fun being a circus clown. I laughed my head off.”

Residents also took part in themed games, such as throwing pom poms into the clowns’ oversized trousers, alongside a juggling session.

Staff joined in with the activities, with carer Denise Keeley impressing everyone when she was able to juggle three balls without dropping them.

Resident Claire Norman said: “I always wanted to be a juggler but I can’t throw the ball properly. It was hilarious watching everyone else have a try.”

Tina Temple, home manager at Hazelgrove Court Care Home, said: “It was absolutely hilarious. Staff and residents loved every minute.

“The day also took everyone’s minds off the current situation for a while and got them thinking about their younger days and visiting the circus.”