Beauty Line by Lisa Rinna to Deliver to Customers in England, Scotland, and Ireland in Five Days of Less

Rinna Beauty, the best-selling cosmetic line launched last year by celebrity Lisa Rinna, has sped up delivery times for products coming to the United Kingdom. Starting Monday, orders coming to England, Scotland and Ireland will arrive in fix days or less, shortening the window from 2-3 weeks for typical deliveries from the United States. Additionally, purchases will come free of Value Added Tax (VAT) and orders over $89 will be free of shipping costs.

Rinna Beauty launched last year with the Icon Lip Kit, its very first product which sold out within days and crashed its website. A collaboration between Rinna and SEL Beauty, Inc., the brand was immediately hailed by the press and influencers for its chic, sexy colors and texture, sophisticated packaging and the bold entrepreneurship of its founder.

Rinna Beauty has been available to customers in the UK since its launch, but a growing demand for its first product convinced Rinna and SEL Beauty to get it there faster. The actress/ author/ red carpet staple and member of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hill is a fan favorite in the UK, beloved by TV viewers, Instagram followers and fashionistas who savor her style, sassy and fun personality and her iconic lips.

“I’m so hearted by people who have followed and cheered me on in the UK, and excited they can now get Rinna Beauty products so much easier,” Rinna said. “The reception we’ve gotten from ‘across the pond’ has been phenomenal and getting our ICON Lip Kit and all our upcoming beauty items to their homes faster is an important part of growing our presence and commitment to the UK market.”

“Lisa’s celebrity circles the globe,” says Cheryl Krakow, Founder and President of SEL Beauty. “She has a worldwide following of fans who love her style, warmth, humor and heart. We’ve had incredible sales from her followers in the UK for Rinna Beauty and being able to deliver our products to customers quickly, without VAT and, in some orders, shipping costs, is a key part of growing the brand.”

