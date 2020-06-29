PEOPLE in Ripon are being urged to capture what living through the coronavirus pandemic means to them in one compelling image.

Ripon Grammar School has launched a community-wide lockdown photography competition, to be judged by an award-winning documentary photographer whose work has appeared in National Geographic and Time magazines.

“Perhaps you have already captured your lockdown image over the past three months. Or you may wish to explore the simple pleasures of appreciating something anew as lockdown restrictions are slowly eased and we adapt to a new way of life,” explained organiser Ruth Savage.

Judge Mark Read, whose work has also appeared a range of high-profile UK publications including The Sunday Times, Telegraph and Guardian said the brief was wide.

The RGS past pupil, who is now based in Los Angeles, said: “It’s an interesting time and many people are looking to art to represent how they are feeling. You should feel that you can express your relationship with the current times in any way you feel fit. I’ll be looking for something that feels personal, arresting and thoughtful. Good luck!”

Mrs Savage added that the competition was also open to past and present RGS students, parents and staff and that entries would be displayed in an online exhibition on the school website: “Each photo will be assessed more on the story and emotions it conveys than on its technical expertise. We want people to use their camera lens to provide a window into their world during the extraordinary times we are living through.”

Headmaster Jonathan Webb said he was looking forward to seeing entries: “Our freedom of movement may have been restricted – but our freedom of expression knows no bounds. It will be interesting to see how people choose to use their cameras to reflect on their experiences during these very strange and challenging times.”

The competition is open now and throughout the summer holidays, with prizes donated by Ripon Business Services. Email your image to Ruth Savage on SavageR@ripongrammar.com by Tuesday, September 1st, providing your name, age if under 18 and connection with RGS, if any.

For more information, visit: www.ripongrammar.co.uk/news/still-life-644/

*FIRST PRIZE: Your winning image printed on large canvas; RUNNERS-UP: Your image printed on slate; your image printed on a mug; your image printed on a mouse mat or coaster