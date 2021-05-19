Rolls-Royce Motor Cars announces participation in Dare To Dream programme, which aims to change how young people think and provide insights into the world of work

Staff at the home of Rolls-Royce will act as mentors to students from local schools and colleges

Scheme created and run by LoveLocalJobs Foundation, a community interest company (CIC) committed to addressing the often hidden barriers to job success

“We are delighted to support Dare to Dream, a fantastic initiative that aims to transform how young people perceive themselves and give them the mindset, techniques and resilience to thrive in the world of work. As a company, we have always recognised the fundamental importance of supporting, encouraging and nurturing young people: their skills, talents and personal qualities will shape organisations and the wider economy in the years ahead. We see it as a great privilege to have this opportunity to inspire greatness in them as they set out on their life’s journey.”

Mark Adams, Director of Human Resources, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars is supporting Dare to Dream, an inspirational programme that gives young people workplace experiences and opportunities to help them fulfil their potential.

Students from local schools and colleges will spend time working alongside colleagues from the Home of Rolls-Royce at Goodwood, who will act as mentors.

Dare to Dream has been created by the LoveLocalJobs Foundation, a community interest company (CIC) that brings together schools and leading local employers. Based around themes of self-awareness, mindset, gratitude, resilience, teamwork and employability, the programme aims to motivate young people and give them vital life skills to prepare them for their future careers.

The Programme Lead is Jack ‘The Lad’ Hayes, a familiar name to many people locally as the host of the Heart Sussex breakfast show for over 15 years. Hayes brings his experience of struggling at school and finding his own direction in life to his new role.

Rolls-Royce has taken part in other LoveLocalJobs initiatives, including Be The Change, as part of its long-term commitment to creating opportunities and developing talent among local young people. In 2020, despite the pandemic, the company accepted 18 new entrants onto its award-winning Apprenticeship Programme, including a record number of Degree Apprenticeship candidates. The company also offers work placements for over 100 university students annually and runs a highly-regarded graduate programme.