Royal Automobile Club to host influential panel on the future of UK motorsport

Leading figures to discuss successes and challenges ahead for motorsport in the UK – led by presenter and broadcaster Lee McKenzie

The future of UK motorsport will be in the spotlight on Thursday, 30 October, when the Royal Automobile Club hosts a major panel discussion at its iconic Pall Mall clubhouse in central London.

For decades, British drivers, constructors, and teams have dominated the global motorsport scene. Today, the sector supports more than 50,000 skilled jobs and generated a sales turnover of £16 billion in 2023 thus making a huge contribution to the UK economy.

Interest in motorsport – particularly Formula 1 – has reached unprecedented levels, fuelled by the cultural impact of Netflix’s influential Drive to Survive series. The 2025 British Grand Prix recently drew a record three-day attendance, underlining the sport’s surging popularity among younger and more diverse fans.

But this isn’t just about F1. Simultaneously, grassroots and national championships continue to flourish with over 70,000 participants across a diverse range of disciplines. In many ways, motorsport in the UK is thriving – and this vitality, in turn, strengthens a broader motoring culture, whether through competitive events or the simple pleasure of driving on the roads.

Despite these successes, there are, of course, challenges. These will be discussed at the Royal Automobile Club’s Motoring Lectures, which will bring together three of the most prominent figures in UK motorsport and be hosted by F1 television presenter Lee McKenzie:

Hugh Chambers , Chief Executive of Motorsport UK, the national governing body.

, Chief Executive of Motorsport UK, the national governing body. Peter Daly, Chairman of the British Racing & Sports Car Club (BRSCC), Clerk of the Course at the British Grand Prix and Race Director of the British GT Championship.

Chairman of the British Racing & Sports Car Club (BRSCC), Clerk of the Course at the British Grand Prix and Race Director of the British GT Championship. Stuart Pringle, Managing Director of Silverstone Circuit, the home of the British Grand Prix.

“It is hard to imagine a better-qualified trio to discuss the future of motorsport in this country,” said Duncan Wiltshire, Chairman of the Royal Automobile Club. “All three bring immense experience and a deep commitment to maintaining the UK’s status as a global motorsport powerhouse. This discussion will not only provide insight into their visions but also highlight the initiatives already underway to inspire and engage the next generation of fans and participants.”

The intriguing panel discussion is just one of a series of interactive lectures taking place within the Pall Mall clubhouse on the Thursday of the Club’s flagship London Motor Week. Others include an insight into the prominent role Mercedes performed in advancing automotive technologies in the early days of motorised transport; an insight into the seminal 1000 Mile Trial which took place 125 years ago and played a pivotal role in introducing the joys and practicalities of motoring to the nation; and an exploration with RM Sotheby’s of the pre-1905 veteran car market, focusing on its cultural significance and investment value.

Places are predominantly reserved for Club members though a limited number of non-member tickets are available to purchase in advance here. For media enquiries please see below.

Other highlights of London Motor Week (27 October – 2 November) include the Art of Motoring exhibition held at the Iconic Images Gallery in Piccadilly (29 October – 1 November) and a number of notable industry events and awards ceremonies. Adding to the motorsport theme, these include a special dinner introducing the new Cadillac Formula 1 team in the company of Team Principal Graeme Lowden and Pat Symonds, Chief Technical Officer.

The celebrations in the capital conclude with the free-to-attend St James’s Motoring Spectacle (Saturday 1 November) staged on Pall Mall which is closed to through traffic and the following day’s staging of the inimitable RM Sotheby’s London to Brighton Veteran Car Run which sees more than 400 pre-1905 veteran vehicles leave Hyde Park at dawn.