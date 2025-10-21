OMODA 4 makes global debut at Chery User Summit: enter B-segment crossover inspired by Cyber Mecha

Global reveal of OMODA 4 took place during the Chery User Summit in China

Urban B-segment sized crossover confirmed for UK entry in 2026

First iteration of “Cyber Mecha” styling on exterior and interior includes lightning bolt-inspired front and rear lights, diamond-shaped interior buttons and start-stop button cage inspired by fighter pilots and sci-fi

E-sports and gaming form basis of inspiration, with high processing power of screens and software in the interior to respond to everyday needs

OMODA 4 project to work with “Co-Creation Ambassadors”, where said drivers and OMODA fans become part of the launch journey, sharing vital feedback to refine the OMODA 4 with OMODA’s global development teams

Powertrains, on sale dates, and further information to come in the lead up to the launch in 2026

London, 20 October 2025 –

The global preview of OMODA 4 (formerly OMODA 3) was successfully held during this year’s Chery User Summit at Chery Group’s headquarters in Wuhu, China. In an unveiling ceremony held in an industrial complex and featuring sci-fi characters, mixologists and even a body-art booth, the memorable launch of the OMODA 4 ushered in a new era for the brand.

While full details of the OMODA 4 are still light in the launch phase, OMODA UK can confirm it will be offering the B-segment sized OMODA 4 crossover in 2026, as part of its expanding line-up of ICE cars and New Energy Vehicles (NEVs).

Taking on a future-focused look at what the younger generation needs from their car, the OMODA 4 is designed to offer drivers a sense of safety, security and space – both inside the cabin and being inspired by outer space itself. The OMODA 4 adopts a “Cyber Mecha” design philosophy; a term OMODA uses to define its mix of angular lines, metallic finishes, and details inspired by robotics and the aesthetics of science fiction comics.

From the O-Universe lighting at the front – which uses a lightning bolt-shaped design, which is also carried into the rear lighting (also seen on the OMODA 7, due in the UK, Q1 2026) – to the tech-inspired cabin, OMODA 4 showcases a new era of technology overlapping design.

Discussing the exterior design, Richard Koo, OMODA Design Director, said: “OMODA 4 adopts the “Cyber Mecha” design philosophy, presenting a futuristic mecha-inspired exterior. During the journey through the O-Universe, mysterious quantum fluctuations are activated, transforming into the unique “O-Universe lighting”, the most recognisable visual signature of OMODA 4 and a symbol bridging virtual and real worlds.”

Inside, the five-seater B-segment sized crossover transports drivers and passengers into a sci-fi and e-sports-themed interior. From the central display, which uses a 2.5K Snapdragon processor – much like a gaming screen – to the screen in front of the driver, each display has been chosen to encase the front of the cockpit.

It doesn’t end there, as the OMODA 4 also has a spaceship-inspired central control centre, where diamond-shaped physical buttons encase the middle of the cockpit. The engine start button is found beneath a red, pilot-style cage, adding visual drama to every journey.

Further expanding on the sci-fi inspiration, Richard Koo continued and said, “Consumers will pay for sci-fi style, but they won’t tolerate form over function. OMODA 4’s dynamic contours not only reflect cutting-edge aesthetics but also resonate with the passionate mindset of the younger generation. OMODA 4’s audience is a new generation of lifestyle adventurers who dare to break norms. True innovation requires courage, and that courage comes from deep insights into users.”

Designed to spark creation, connectivity and commanding company, OMODA is introducing the idea of OMODA fans becoming “Co-Creation Ambassadors”, where said ambassadors become part of the launch journey, sharing vital feedback to refine the OMODA 4 with OMODA’s global development teams, to make the OMODA 4 work for real-world drivers. A first for OMODA, it is also part of the theme for the current Chery User Summit, under the banner of “Co-Create, Co-Define.”

A defining moment, too, for Chery International, which operates the OMODA brand, and is responsible for more than two million global vehicle sales in the first three quarters of 2025. This represents a 14.5% year-on-year increase.

The launch of the “Co-Creation Ambassadors” programme represents not only recognition of user value but also OMODA 4’s commitment to partnering with users in exploring the future of mobility. During the Chery User Summit, OMODA had its first ambassadors sign on to start the journey of co-creation and co-collaboration together. Becoming a “Global Co-Creation Ambassador” not only comes with an official certificate but also grants early access to OMODA 4’s latest product information and special privileges for vehicle purchase.

Victor Zhang, UK Country Director, OMODA UK, said: “We see real promise with OMODA 4, and our partners, dealers and team are very excited to confirm the OMODA 4 will join the expanding family of OMODA vehicles in 2026. This is the first car from OMODA to include the “Cyber Mecha” thinking, and through the UK feedback, we can co-create together to define the next generation of OMODA vehicles. We launched OMODA [in the UK] in August 2024 with a bold vision for the UK market, and the addition of OMODA 4 further underpins our strategy – 2026 is going to be a great year as we add OMODA 7 [Q1, 2026] and this, the OMODA 4, to the line-up.”

Full details of the OMODA 4, including powertrain choices, trim levels, pricing, and availability will be revealed later in 2026. However, for now, OMODA can confirm it will be on sale and have the backing of OMODA’s 7-year/100,000-mile warranty (whichever comes first); plus 8-year warranty on the battery, alongside RAC Home Start, as standard, and will be available through growing network of OMODA&JAECOO UK dealer partners when the on-sale date comes.