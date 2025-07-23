Royal Enfield summer rewards: brand new 2025 offers now available

Royal Enfield introduces new summer finance offers, including for the first ever time on the Shotgun 650 with a new 0% APR 50/50 offer – pay half now and half in 24 months [1], plus over £800 of free accessories for the Super Meteor 650 Astral.

Summer is in full swing, and Royal Enfield has launched not one but two exceptional deals available to new customers on two popular 650cc models, making motorcycling more accessible whilst providing added value, making it easier than ever for you to spend your summer in style.

– Exceptional finance deals for the Shotgun 650 for the first time ever

– The Super Meteor 650 Astral models will now be offered with Free Royal Enfield GMA from participating dealers.

Shotgun 650 – Summer Offers – Introducing 0% Finance

For those looking for a custom-inspired motorcycle with flexible payment options, it’ll be easier than ever to get a brand-new Shotgun 650 out on the road this summer – with finance options made available for the first ever time.

A motorcycle that defies categorisation, transforming in minutes from a single seat bobber, to a weekend tourer, to a dual seater roadster and back. A machine that pays homage to the past while hurtling towards the future, the Shotgun 650 is a tribute to self-expression. Each one is engineered to be a canvas for artists, custom builders and riders across the world — an invitation to create a Royal Enfield unlike any other.

Three finance offers are now available, including:

– 50:50 Advance Payment Plan (APP) deal (50% up front, nothing for two years, and optional 50% final payment) [1]

– 4.9% APR Hire Purchase (HP) offer [2]

– 4.9% APR Personal Contract Purchase (PCP) [3]

New for summer, and for the first time for Royal Enfield, the Shotgun 650 will be made available at an incredibly competitive 50:50 Advance Payment Plan (APP) offer, at 0% APR* [1].

You can pay half now to secure the motorcycle, ride for 2 years with no monthly payment, and an optional final payment for the remaining 50% at the end of your two-year ride. No added cost, no added worries, just pure riding.

As an example, an initial deposit of £3,349.50 will secure a Shotgun for 24 months, with zero monthly payments for 24 months, and the optional final payment of £3,349.50 to purchase the bike at the end of the term – or you can opt out, or trade in for something else [1]. T&Cs apply, speak to your local dealer to find out more.

Hire Purchase (HP) agreements will also be available at 4.9% APR, starting with the base Shotgun secured with a £1,420 deposit, £99 monthly payments over 60 months, and £109 optional final payment [2].

There will also be a 4.9% APR offer available on the Shotgun under a Personal Contract Purchase (PCP) agreement, with deposit set at £671.39, £99 monthly over 36 months, at an annual mileage of 4,000 PA [3]. Optional final payment is then set at £3,232. This 4.9% offer applies to all new Shotgun models sold, including the base, mid, and premium variants – with deposits increased for each, and monthly installments remaining at £99.

This is an incredible opportunity to secure a summer of riding, with one standout feature of the Shotgun 650 being its modular design and rear seat – swap out the pillion seat for a bobber vibe, or opt for the seat to maximise luggage potential on touring rides with the sublime 650cc twin engine.

Ts&Cs Apply* – your local Royal Enfield dealership will be able to assist with any questions.

*Terms and Conditions

[1] APP T&Cs

*Offer available on Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Base ordered from 01/07/2025 to 30/09/2025. 24 month term. Minimum £3,349.50 customer deposit required. The model variant shown is for illustrative purposes only. Accessories may also be featured that are not standard fit. £3,349.50 optional final payment. With Royal Enfield Finance APP, there are no monthly payments to pay until the end of your agreement where there is a £3,349.50 optional final balloon payment. However, you may return the vehicle instead of making the final balloon payment. It must be in good condition and, if you exceed the agreed annual mileage, you will be charged 10p per mile for exceeding 4,000 miles p.a. in this example. Subject to status. Guarantees may be required. T&Cs apply. Offer may be varied or withdrawn at any time. Participating retailers only. Royal Enfield Finance, PO Box 4465, Slough, SL1 0RW. Your retailer will usually receive a fixed percentage commission for introducing customers to Royal Enfield Finance.

[2] HP T&Cs

HP

*Offer available on Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Base ordered from 01/07/2025 to 30/09/2025. 4.9% APR Hire Purchase available up to a 5 year term with a minimum £1,420 customer deposit required. The model variant shown is for illustrative purposes only. Accessories may also be featured that are not standard fit. Subject to status. Guarantees may be required. T&Cs apply. Offer may be varied or withdrawn at any time. Participating retailers only. Royal Enfield Finance, PO Box 4465, Slough, SL1 0RW. Your retailer will usually receive a fixed percentage commission for introducing customers to Royal Enfield Finance.

[3] PCP T&Cs

PCP

*Offer available on Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Base ordered from 01/07/2025 to 30/09/2025. 36 month term. Minimum £671.39 customer deposit required. The model variant shown is for illustrative purposes only. Accessories may also be featured that are not standard fit. Minimum £3,232 optional final payment. With Royal Enfield Finance PCP, you may return the vehicle instead of making the final payment. It must be in good condition and, if you exceed the agreed annual mileage, you will be charged 10p per mile for exceeding 4,000 miles p.a. in this example. Subject to status. Guarantees may be required. T&Cs apply. Offer may be varied or withdrawn at any time. Participating retailers only. Royal Enfield Finance, PO Box 4465, Slough, SL1 0RW. Your retailer will usually receive a fixed percentage commission for introducing customers to Royal Enfield Finance.

Super Meteor 650 – Summer Reward Offer

A quintessential cruiser, the Super Meteor 650 combines uncluttered controls and instrumentation with relaxed rider ergonomics; rock-steady stability on the highway with spine-tingling pleasure on winding roads. Its flexible, silky-smooth engine has torque aplenty and its cool retro styling is infused with clearly recognisable Royal Enfield DNA, and is perfectly poised to be set up as a thrilling tour-ready cruiser with plenty of heart.

All new Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Astral models will be fitted with over £800 of Genuine Motorcycle Accessories included to bolster your ride with even more convenience and luxury, meaning touring adventures are back on with summer in full swing.

This offer will be available for a limited time and whilst stocks last in dealerships, including the Touring Seat & Backrest, Touring Screen and Long-Haul Panniers. This means more comfort, more style, all for just £6799.

Fitting charges may apply, subject to availability, and participating UK dealerships only. Ts&Cs apply. Check in with your local deal for more information.

Summer Savings on Accessories

Now’s your chance to outfit your Royal Enfield motorcycle with official GMA, as discounted accessories will be made available to personalise your pride and joy.

Discounted accessories will be available for select models and whilst stocks last, with parts ranging from touring seats and flyscreens, to engine guards and headlight bezels.

Speak to your local dealer to find out more – and be quick, this is whilst stocks last!

Find out more here.