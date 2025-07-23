BYD Group is the Global Automotive Partner of FC Internazionale Milano

The leading tech giant in electric mobility joins forces with the Nerazzurri through

a global strategic agreement for the next three seasons.

BYD Group, the global technological leader in electric vehicles and sustainable mobility solutions, announces the launch of a three-year strategic partnership with FC Internazionale Milano (Inter), becoming the club’s Global Automotive Partner.

This agreement, one of the most significant collaborations between the automotive and football worlds, brings together two global excellences united by a shared vision: transforming emotion into tangible reality by promoting talent, striving for leadership in their respective fields, pursuing excellence, and embracing an innovative, pioneering outlook on the future.

The partnership, with a strong global character, creates synergy between two rapidly expanding brands with a widespread presence in key markets. Inter, with over 533 million fans worldwide, ranks second among global football clubs for fanbase growth over the past five years. In China, where BYD is headquartered, the Nerazzurri are also one of the most beloved teams, with over 154 million fans. In South America—a key market for BYD Group—Inter can count on almost 90 million fans, thanks to the many South American champions who have shaped the club’s history.

Likewise, BYD is increasingly establishing itself as a technological leader in New Energy Vehicles (NEVs), with over 4.2 million vehicles sold in 2024—a 41% increase compared to the previous year—and already over 2 million units sold in the first half of this year, showing double-digit growth over the same period last year.

Stella Li, Executive Vice President of BYD, stated: “BYD’s name means Build Your Dreams, and I think this partnership is a dream for young people, for everybody with a passion for football. Inter Milan is well recognised for its energy, for never giving up, for always fighting for success and for its rapid growth into a global brand with a worldwide fanbase that extends beyond the San Siro stadium and Serie A. These are qualities that BYD shares as a fast-growing brand too – we’re a global green technology company with the dream to fight climate change and cool the earth by one degree. We’re working so hard to do this – we have 120,000 engineers working day and night, producing 45 patents every working day because they love their job and they want to win. This determination, this constant pushing for change and working so hard to make it happen, is something that is really shared between BYD and Inter.”

“We are extremely pleased to announce this new partnership, which brings together two global groups united by a constant drive toward the future and the pursuit of excellence,” said Giorgio Ricci, Chief Revenue Officer of FC Internazionale Milano. “We are proud that the Group, with its brands BYD and DENZA, has chosen Inter as the first football club to partner with. It is a testament to the growing global appeal of our brand. This partnership opens up new opportunities for internationally-oriented activations and content capable of engaging fans and consumers around the world. Together, we aim to develop innovative projects that further strengthen the Group’s positioning as a benchmark in the global landscape of sustainable mobility.”

The agreement foresees a 360-degree collaboration in which the Group, through its brands BYD and DENZA, will work closely with Inter to maximize the value of the partnership, reinforce the positioning of both parties, and pursue shared goals for mutual growth.

Furthermore, BYD Group will provide around 70 vehicles to equip the top management, technical staff, and first-team players—an exclusive opportunity for the Nerazzurri to experience BYD’s cutting-edge technologies and maximum comfort, while also becoming key players in the green evolution led by BYD, thanks to its electric and super plug-in hybrid (DM-i) vehicles.

Initially, Inter will receive a special edition of the BYD SEALION 7, the brand’s technological flagship, which will be customized with features inspired by the Nerazzurri colors. This same vehicle will later be made available, in a limited edition, to Inter fans and enthusiasts, who will thus be able to travel immersed in the colors of their favorite team.

Dedicated purchase and rental programs for BYD vehicles are also being finalized for Inter fans around the world, with more information to be announced in the coming weeks. This is another way to offer the entire fan community a unique experience with BYD Group’s vehicle models, united by their passion for Inter.

With the upcoming launch of DENZA in Europe in the coming months, this partnership with Inter will also be a key asset in the Group’s strategy to introduce its premium brand across the continent.

This partnership with Inter perfectly aligns with BYD’s strategy to establish a presence in international football. The Group has already strengthened its role in the European football scene as an official sponsor of UEFA EURO 2024 and UEFA European Under-21 Championship 2025—further confirming its commitment to supporting football competitions at the highest level and reaching millions of fans worldwide.

