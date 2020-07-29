Cannabis, or better known as Marijuana, has been a topic of interest for many years. Consuming this is constantly being tested as something positive or negative; sometimes, there is no middle ground.

Although the reasons for rejecting it are obvious, its good things are also taken into account. This has allowed several countries and states around the world to consider legalizing it, which many have already implemented.

In the US, for example, Marijuana can be obtained legally in various areas of the country, including California. Since 2016, a law called “Proposition 64” was approved where use is allowed for people over 21 years of age.

There are extensions for this age limit, but only for the consumption of medical Marijuana, and you must have a permit.

It was from 2018 that the first recreational dispensaries opened their doors, allowing a new world of possibilities. One of the places where this can be most appreciated is in Santa Rosa, located in Sonoma County.

This beautiful city has been characterized by having an ideal environment to visit and live, which is reinforced many times. An example of this is noting that the Santa Rosa Cannabis Dispensary is 100% accessible.

More than 11 Santa Rosa Marijuana Dispensary can be found around the city. This gives citizens a much safer and more rewarding experience with Cannabis.

Legalization and its consequences

It is not for nothing that people have debated for years about the morality of consuming Marijuana; the image they have is bad. In the 60s, it was used by hippies, which made many people think that it was only a synonym for vagrancy.

This is a very archaic point of view, taking into account the scientific advantages that have been demonstrated, especially in health. Cannabis not only helps with pain but also prevents or prevents some diseases, decreases stress and anxiety.

Among other qualities are also the increase in creativity and perception of the individual, helping with self-discovery. And although many disadvantages can be put on a par, it is the only excess that causes them.

Moderation is always the answer to success, and that’s why California law is also quite strict. The Santa Rosa Cannabis Dispensary should preferably meet certain parameters before selling for that.

The laws that govern Cannabis in California

For an authorized center to supply Marijuana, it must first be ensured that the buyer is not a minor. This can happen if you have a medical receipt, but in the case of recreational sales, it is mandatory.

We must not forget that exposing minors can be bad for them, so consumption must also be intimate whether in a room or an isolated area, and ultimately, never near a school.

It is also possible to have plants at home, but not in sight, because it can be uncomfortable for others. In these types of cases, awareness and responsibility have the most weight, since respect is essential.

A Santa Rosa Marijuana Dispensary helps make it easier for people to consume without problems. But always with modality, since without it, addictions are more prone, and the advantages will disappear in a matter of time.