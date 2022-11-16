A Tees-based company providing online safety training internationally has secured a five-figure investment from UKSE to continue developing its National Safety Passport.

Safer Work Ltd, based in the UKSE Innovation Centre at Redcar, says NSP is the quickest and most cost-efficient health and safety passport available today. With 21-learning modules mapped to industry standards and EMSS approved, the training can be accessed online by individuals and groups and is now available in five languages.

The UKSE funding is helping Safer Work to re-develop its technology platform and software as well as continue its expansion into new industry sectors. Aimed initially at high hazard industries, a recent successful move into the manufacturing sector has included working with major companies.

“Contractors operating in industry sectors, from sole traders to SMEs and subcontractors, are required to show safety credentials before going on site,” said Director Marc Atkinson. “It is vital that we keep abreast of all changes in legislation and best practice, ensuring that workers hold the most up to date information to keep them safe. Our highly knowledgeable team here is also supported by experienced health and safety professionals in various industry sectors.

“The re-developed platform will also give us the opportunity to add additional products and services including a subscription- based model. We plan to continue our move into new markets with e- learning products for the professional and service sectors.

“The UKSE investment will help us to future-proof the platform for a number of years and is very welcome. Our move to the Innovation Centre in 2020 also provides the facilities and support we need to continue our growth and helped us through a difficult time for all businesses,” he added.

Safer Work’s turnover has increased every year since the business started in 2011, it is operating internationally, including in Japan and America, and looking to the future with confidence. The current team of three is expected to grow in the near future.

Peter Taylor, Business Development Manager for UKSE, the business support subsidiary of Tata Steel, said: “Safer Work moved into our Innovation Centre at Redcar in 2020 and we are pleased that we are now able to support them with an investment, in the form of an unsecured loan, as well. The company is providing vital health and safety training – an area that our parent company Tata Steel is heavily focused on.”

Peter Taylor of investor UKSE (centre) with Marc Atkinson (left) and Chris Davis of Safer Work, the Tees-based company behind the National Safety Passport.