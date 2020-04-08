Viewers will have more options than ever on Samsung TV Plus, with newly added programming in sports, movies, news and more

London, UK – March 25th, 2020 – Samsung TV Plus, Samsung Electronics’ free Smart TV video service, is continuing to expand its free linear TV line-up. Automatically installed on Samsung Smart TVs in select regions[1], Samsung TV Plus now offers 47 channels to users across news, sports, entertainment, and more in the UK[2].

Samsung TV Plus has also expanded its movie offerings with the launch of channel Rakuten TV. With its growing linear TV offering, Samsung TV Plus has something to suit every interest. Thanks to its diverse range of channels, from sci-fi movies and biopics to action sports and feature films, there’s a channel for every viewer.

“The advanced gains made in content availability have reframed the role of the television in our homes”, said Guy Kinnell, Vice President, TV and AV, Samsung Electronics UK Ltd. “Watching quality entertainment that is personal to your tastes has taken another big step forward this year on Samsung Smart TVs.”

“I feel across the UK and Ireland, we’re so much more purposeful about what we choose to watch. As content gets richer and more dynamic, the best TVs will be defined by their ability to deliver a viewing experience that is without compromise and more in-tune with the viewer’s more sophisticated desire to be entertained and informed. At Samsung, our TVs are at the forefront of this change in media consumption, and with further developments with TV Plus we see another step in delivering the amazing future of television.”

Samsung TV Plus offers users free TV, no strings attached. No download, additional device, or credit card is needed – just an internet connection. TV Plus is available in a total of seven countries in Europe, including Germany, Austria, Switzerland, the UK, France, Italy and Spain. In these countries alone there are 2.6 million active monthly users, each watching an average of 1.9 hours of TV Plus content per month.

[1] Samsung TV Plus is available in select regions and will vary. TV Plus is available on 2016-2020 Smart TVs in the UK exc. Ireland.

[2] Samsung TV Plus offers 47 channels in the UK (exc. Ireland) other selected regions will vary.