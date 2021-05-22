SANTA and a popular Sunderland hair and beauty salon have raised hundreds of pounds for the Foundation of Light.

Reds Hair and Beauty arranged for Father Christmas to pop into their East Herrington salon to meet good boys and girls just before Christmas last year. Profits from the visits to see Santa have now been donated to the Foundation, SAFC’s official charity.

Susan Hall, Reds owner, explained: “Our Business Manager Donna Davis thought it would be a great idea to create a bit of festive cheer amid all the gloom at Christmas so we decorated our garden with reindeer and spectacular lights. We then invited Santa to meet local children and families in a Covid-secure environment.

“We’re delighted to have raised £500 for the Foundation and the important work it does with young people and families throughout the north east. The name Reds was inspired by the football club and we have a long tradition of supporting the Foundation when we can.”

Jemma Dowson, the Foundation’s Head of Events and General Manager at the Beacon of Light, said: “We’re grateful to Susan and Reds for this important contribution.

“Susan has been supporting the Foundation for many years and as one of our lead cyclists plays a vital role in our annual Cycle Challenge. The generosity of Susan and people like her help us to deliver life changing programmes into local communities at a time when our work matters more than ever.”

This year the award-winning Foundation of Light celebrates 20 years of supporting communities across Sunderland, South Tyneside and County Durham. Since 2001 the charity has supported more than half a million people using the power of football to tackle some of the region’s biggest challenges including obesity, poor mental health, unemployment and social isolation.

One of the largest and leading sports charities in the UK, the Foundation has an excellent track record of working with children, young people and their families. It raises more than £4 million every year to deliver life changing and pioneering sport, education, employment and health and wellbeing programmes across the region.

Reds’ Secret Garden was introduced when the salon closed its doors for the first lockdown. The salon is now fully open, providing full hair and beauty services in a Covid-secure environment. To book an appointment ring 0191 5110288, or go online at www.redshairandbeauty.com