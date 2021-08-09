Scott Bros has played a key part in bringing the World Disability Darts Association’s (WDDA) British Championships to Thornaby later this year.

The family-run recycling business will welcome disabled darts players from across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland to Thornaby Sports and Leisure Club for October’s keenly contested competition.

Seasoned international Gareth Smith, who is WDDA England Coordinator has praised the firm for putting up prize money of between £500 and £1,000 and company director Peter Scott, who runs the Tedder Avenue club, for offering the venue free of charge.

Gareth said: “I’ve played for the county here a number of times and we’ve got several members who live in Thornaby, so we thought it’s the perfect spot to host the British Championships.

“Peter has been very accommodating – a lot of venues see the word ‘disabled’ and think it may be too risky for them to get involved.

“He’s working hard to make sure this will be a cracking event with plenty of atmosphere, and he’s also putting up the prize money, which is a massive gesture.”

The WDDA welcomes families to its events and the British Championships are sponsored by darts brand Winmau, which is streaming the event on its own TV channel.

Gareth, who himself hit the first ever competitive disability darts nine dart finish, added: “We hope that this will really help raise the profile of darts as a disabled sport.

“We’ve got two players in our team that have also completed nine-dart finishes in the last year. Just because they are disabled doesn’t mean they aren’t fantastic players!”

Last year England drew with Scotland in the finals, but Gareth believes England are a force to be reckoned with on home ground.

“England has some decent players, so it’s all down to what happens on the day.”

Peter Scott said: “I, along with everyone at Scott Bros, am really excited to be able to welcome the WDDA to Thornaby Sports and Leisure Club for the British Championships.

“We hope we can welcome a big crowd to cheer the players on and help raise the profile of disabled darts in this country.”

Any businesses wishing to sponsor the event can contact Gareth on 07895 793369 or email at smith007@hotmail.co.uk.