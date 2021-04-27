Scott Bros has ramped up production of its recycled aggregate, sand, and topsoil after switching to a seven-day operation to cope with a rising demand from both commercial and domestic customers.

As a result, the family run firm, based in Thornaby, near Stockton, has created four new jobs and is investing £500,000 in additional screens to separate and grade the topsoil to further boost production.

In the first two months of the year, it processed 48,000 tonnes of environmentally sustainable aggregate, topsoil, and sand in what would be normally a quiet period.

Director Peter Scott said the products are in high demand from commercial clients for use in several major construction projects underway across the region.

The firm is also experiencing increased orders from householders following the latest lockdown as they devote more time to DIY projects around the home and garden.

He said: “We are well on track to smash our record of producing 200,000 tonnes of recycled aggregate, sand and topsoil in a year. We have so many orders that it’s being loaded and delivered as soon as it is processed.

“We are delivering a third more topsoil than would be normal for this time of year, and we have switched to a seven-day operation to cope with demand. This has meant that we have been able to create four jobs and are investing in machinery that will allow us to increase capacity – which is great news for the local economy.”

Scott Bros’ £1m wash plant, which can handle up to 70 tonnes of inert material an hour, takes construction and excavation waste and converts it into high quality course and fine sand, together with three grades of aggregate.

It sources its topsoil is from construction sites across the North East before it is blended with compost made from green waste collected from homes across Teesside. It is then clear screened to ensure a fine consistency.

Such recycled products are not only cost-effective for customers but reduce the amount of environmental damage involved in the quarrying and production of primary materials.

Peter added: “It’s fantastic that we are keeping pace with the demand from both commercial and domestic customers, and that we are receiving repeat business due to our quality service and products, price and the fact we offer environmentally sustainable products.”