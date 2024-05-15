Secondmind appoints Morgan Jenkins as Chief Product Officer

Secondmind today announces the strategic appointment of Morgan Jenkins as Chief Product Officer to further strengthen the company’s automotive design and development expertise and accelerate product development. Jenkins joins the company from Siemens Digital Industries Software, where he led Business Innovation, Mergers & Acquisitions, and Partnerships for the Simulation & Test Solutions segment, building and executing a pipeline for growth and defining new product innovations for the future. With over 15 years of product leadership experience, Jenkins brings a hands-on approach to the entire product lifecycle, transforming initial ideas into successful, scalable products that resonate with customers globally. At Secondmind, his focus will be on aligning product development processes closely with customer and market needs to successfully achieve product-market fit and support the automotive industry as it transitions to the era of the software-defined vehicle.

Jenkins’ background in the Computer-Aided Design (CAD), Computer-Aided Engineering (CAE), and Electronic Design Automation (EDA) industries strongly aligns with Secondmind’s unique ability to develop and operationalise advanced machine learning for design and performance optimisation across the lifecycle of the vehicle. An engineer by trade, Jenkins played a critical role at Flowmaster Ltd, a pioneer in fluid dynamics system simulation, driving product innovation and market expansion that ultimately positioned the company for its strategic acquisition by EDA leaders, Mentor Graphics. At Mentor Graphics, Jenkins oversaw post-acquisition integration, merging business and R&D functions to meet overarching strategic goals and catalyse market expansion. After Siemens acquired Mentor Graphics, Jenkins then played a pivotal role in enhancing the integration of advanced simulation product lines and driving strategic growth within Siemens.

Harnessing his deep understanding of automotive engineering market trends and customer needs, Jenkins will lead the commercialisation of Secondmind Active Learning technology and accelerate the capabilities and development of innovative Secondmind solutions for system design and calibration. His experience in fostering collaboration across multifunctional teams will enhance Secondmind product development and execution efficiency, while driving customer value through product innovation and business agility to accelerate growth.

Morgan Jenkins, Chief Product Officer at Secondmind, said: “I’m delighted to join Secondmind, a company distinguished not only by its advanced technology stack, but also by its amazing people and their vision to transform the world of engineering R&D. I’m excited about the potential to build transformative products that meet the critical needs of engineers and make a substantial impact on the automotive industry.”

Gary Brotman, Chief Executive Officer at Secondmind, said: “Morgan brings a wealth of simulation and automotive experience to Secondmind, backed up by an impressive track record of transforming vision into successful, market-ready products that deliver real value to automotive engineering at scale. The frequency match with Morgan was immediate and strong from our first conversation and we are squarely aligned around our vision of being the second mind of the engineer. It is a privilege to have someone of Morgan’s calibre with us on our journey and I am excited to see the impact he will have on our product strategy, our customers and the Secondmind team at large.”

To find out more about Secondmind, visit www.secondmind.ai/.