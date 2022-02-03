North Tyneside-based, Elanders UK, has announced the appointment of Martin Ellison as head of business development.

Having previously worked as head of sales and marketing at Cirrus Research, in his new role, Martin will head up the UK business development team with a strong focus on growing the businesses supply chain footprint within the fashion and lifestyle and consumer goods sectors.

Elanders UK is part of Elanders Group, a global partner for integrated supply chain solutions with over 90 operations across four continents. It provides flexible and agile solutions for complex supply chains, providing customers with value-added services such as print and packaging resources which are integrated into its core business model.

Martin, said: “This is an exciting time to join Elanders UK and I am looking forward to working alongside the senior management and marketing teams to help grow the business within existing markets and through the sectors we have identified real opportunities for growth.

“We have very ambitious growth plans for the UK, which would see us grow substantiality from our current position. To achieve our goal we will be appointing additional skilled people during the next 24 months.

“As an integrated supply chain specialist, we add real value to customers. We have the ability to manage the supply chain process from initial customer contact through to fulfilment. We offer such a diverse range of services it allows us to be flexible in terms of the solutions we offer our customers and the way we operate the business.”

Kevin Rogers, managing director for Elanders in the UK, said: “It’s exciting times at Elanders as we have very ambitious growth plan and we will take a real focus on our supply chain capabilities. It’s great to have Martin on board with his many years of experience in business development to guide our already strong performing sales and marketing teams.”