A group of Services Students from Richmond School have pooled their artistic talents to create a stunning poppy-themed art project that will be displayed at the Service to Remember at Ripon Cathedral on 12th November. The 28 Year 7 students were supported by two art practitioners from the organisation ‘Never Such Innocence’ to create the collaborative piece of artwork.

The students worked in four groups and crafted four different types of poppy using a variety of materials and techniques, including sewing, beading, felting and intricate wired designs. These will be combined to create an impressive wall hanging for the Remembrance Service, before being returned to Richmond School where it will be proudly displayed.

The poppy theme was chosen by the organisers of the ‘Service to Remember’ to mark 100 years of the poppy being used as a symbol of remembrance and to show support for our Armed Forces. By a wonderful combination of magic, hard work and sheer coincidence, at the end of the session the students counted that they had created exactly 100 poppies!

Mrs Gleave, Services Children’s Advocate, said: ‘It was lovely to see the Year 7 Services Students gathered together to create a piece of art which will serve as our Act of Remembrance. They worked really hard and impressed me with their sewing skills and creativity! Well done to all the students and many thanks to the practitioners from ‘Never Such Innocence’ for coming in to work with us.”

Visitor numbers to the Service to Remember are limited, however a small group of students will attend in person, with everyone else being able to take part in a virtual service. The students can’t wait to see their artwork showcased in the final installation as a year-round symbol of remembrance and gratitude for the service of our Armed Forces and their representative family members at Richmond School.

Mrs Potter, Headteacher, said: “The attention to detail and pride the students have taken in their work is outstanding and I am so impressed with their designs which I know will look tremendous when combined in one piece of artwork. We will be marking Remembrance in a number of ways within our school community, including observing the two minute silence, the playing of the last post as well as many of our students and staff attending Remembrance services and parades locally. In addition, we are looking forward to hear our choirs and jazz band performing at The Station’s wartime event between 11:10am and 12:30pm on Sunday 14th November.”