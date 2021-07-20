A spare room can be ripe for repurposing – so why waste it on excess storage space?

Ongoing lockdown restrictions have demonstrated that home really is where the heart is, therefore experts at regulated property buyers, GoodMove, have shared seven ideas on how to maximise your spare room.

HomeOffice

Whether it’s the hub of your business or an area for doing general paperwork, a home office can be a great way to efficiently box off those all-important tasks.

With the working from home hybrid looking to become a normalised part of working life, transforming your spare room into an office space can be a worthwhile investment for maximum productivity and efficiency. No more awkward zoom interruptions.

From layout to lighting, this is your chance to customise a workspace that is unique to you and how you work. For example, you could position a wide desk facing out to the window so you can enjoy the natural light, giving comfortable capacity for your laptop or computer, files, and note-taking.

Home Cinema

Bring the magic of the cinema to your own home by creating the ultimate entertainment experience! Enjoy family favourites and cinematic classics without having to purchase a cinema ticket.

Creating a home cinema doesn’t have to be as taxing on the wallet as it sounds. All you need is a comfy sofa, a wall-mounted TV or projector, and surround sound. Plus, when not in use it can also double as a second living room which means extra space to entertain guests

3.Guest bedroom

Converting a spare room into a guest bedroom is a common option, as not only is it practical, but your friends and family have somewhere to rest their heads when they visit.

For maximum functionality, invest in a folding sofa bed so that it can be stored away when not in use. This allows for much-demanded storage space when not occupied.

Rent out the room

With lockdown putting strain on finances for many why not top up your income by renting out your spare room? Many young professionals choose to rent whilst saving for a mortgage and can therefore it might be a savvy option for homeowners.

It’s worth noting that this option isn’t suited to everyone, and you should be aware of the costs of renting out your property, even if it’s just one room. You will need to consider factors such as council tax, increased utilities, and insurance.

5.Creative Studio

In such a busy world sometimes it can be hard to take time out for yourself and get into your creative zone.

A solution to this is to makeover your spare room and transform it into a personal, creative space to dive deep into your passions, whether it’s art, writing, music, or another hobby. This creates a space for you to express yourself without the interruptions of everyday life.

6.Home Gym

Exercise is an essential way to maintain positive wellbeing, however, gym memberships can be expensive. Plus traveling there can take unnecessary time out of an already busy schedule. So why not invest in some space to work out within the comfort of your own home?

The extent of how far you can go with this will depend on the space you have available. Some ideas can include cardio machines, such as treadmills or bikes, as well as weight benches for building muscle.

7.Dressing Room

If you’re still wondering what to do with a spare room, and fancy transforming it into something a little more luxurious than a home office or guest bedroom, consider turning your space into a dressing room and walk-in wardrobe.

All you’ll need is closet space, a little table with a mirror, and you’ll have yourself a fabulous dressing room.

How to make use of a small space

If the size of your spare room leaves a little more to be desired, there are methods you can take to create the illusion of space. Where possible, try to flood your small spare room with natural light, to increase the feeling of openness and warmth. You can also install shelving to reduce the need for floor-based storage.

“Over the past year, we seem to have a newfound appreciation for how central the home is to family life. With summer on the horizon, now really is the time to maximise excess space, whether you use it to get your creative juices flowing, or boost your income to enjoy a day out with your family.” Nima Ghasri, Director at GoodMove explains. “Therefore, we hope that our top tips can help to inspire and motivate any homeowners looking to add a little more heart to their home.”

