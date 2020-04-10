Simon Bailes Peugeot has donated thousands of disposable car seat covers to the NHS to help staff protect themselves from potential coronavirus infection.

The polythene protectors, normally used to ensure the seats of customers’ vehicles remain spotless, are now being used by frontline medical staff as part of their efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Simon Bailes has donated covers to a team of community midwives at Darlington Memorial Hospital and to staff at The Friarage Hospital, Northallerton, together with several medical practices including: Rockliffe Court Surgery, Hurworth; Norton Medical Centre, Stockton; Mowbray House Surgery, Northallerton; Carmel Medical Practice, Darlington and St George Medical Practice, Middleton St George.

A further batch of covers were donated to North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust’s district nursing teams in Stockton, Hartlepool and Billingham.

They are being used by frontline health workers who are making an increasing number of visits to the elderly or those designated at risk and unable to leave their homes.

The use of the covers will help staff reduce the possibility of the infection being transmitted via their vehicles as they make multiple home visits.

Lucy Calvert, practice manager at Rockliffe Court Surgery said: “We would like to express our gratitude to Simon Bailes Peugeot for this generous donation. They will be used by our staff, including district nurses, who are responding to the increasing requirement for home visits.”

Simon Bailes said: “Our disposable car seat covers are in high demand by health workers and I’m pleased to be able to support these essential medical staff as they go about their daily work.

“Our dealerships in Stockton, Northallerton and Guisborough had plenty of disposable seat covers and we are pleased to put them to good use by supporting our magnificent NHS medical staff.”