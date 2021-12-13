CHRISTMAS came early for Teesside care home residents when they were invited to a festive community party.

Ten residents from Ingleby Care Home, on Lamb Lane, Ingleby Barwick, enjoyed singing, dancing, and a slap-up Christmas dinner at the annual Ingleby Barwick Community Lunch.

Ingleby Barwick East Cllr Ted Strike raised funds to pay for the residents to attend the event, which took place at Myton House Farm, off Ingleby Way.

Alongside the meal, residents sang Christmas carols with the Stockton Salvation Army brass band, as well as danced to music performed by entertainer Norman Thompson.

Joyce Heward, from Ingleby Care Home, said: “What a fantastic day it has been. We missed it last year, but I was so glad we managed to come this year.”

Fellow resident Sylvia Wheeler added: “I kept forgetting to eat my dinner because I was just enjoying singing the Christmas songs so much.

Kirsty Walsh, activities coordinator at Ingleby Care Home, said: “It was brilliant seeing all our residents up dancing and enjoying themselves.

“We’d like to add a massive thank you to Cllr Ted Strike for inviting our residents to the annual Christmas party. Everyone had a brilliant time.”