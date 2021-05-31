A hospitality professional from Windermere has used her training and skills development to land a new managerial role.

Inspired by the attainment of industry led qualifications, Klara Labuz has taken up the new post with Lake District based hotel group English Lakes Hotels Resorts & Venues.

Based at the group’s flagship venue on the shores of Windermere, Low Wood Bay Resort & Spa, Klara is the new office manager for the hotel’s spa, health club, marina and watersports centre.

Klara joined the hotel group as a receptionist in 2013. She was promoted to a shift leader thereafter and quickly learned more about the business and organising a team. She was encouraged to progress through a number of NVQ courses, including Front of House Hospitality Level 2, Hospitality Supervision & Leadership Level 3 and a Diploma in HR management.

“I’m thrilled to have landed this new role and excited to take on my new responsibilities,” explains Klara. “I love working here at Low Wood Bay, the sheer variety of the job and the family culture of the business. Since I started in 2013, I’ve had so much encouragement and support from my managers to study and progress, and a level of trust in my training and experience too which helps boost confidence.”

English Lakes Hotels Resorts & Venues group leisure manager Michael Kay says: “Klara’s promotion to a more senior role is richly deserved. Her training has helped to bring out her leadership skills and it’s no surprise to us that she has moved up the career ladder with the group so quickly.”

English Lakes Hotels Resorts & Venues is recruiting across the group’s four venues in Cumbria and North Lancashire. Available jobs range from receptionists, porters and housekeepers to a commis chef or restaurant manager. To find out more and apply, visit https://englishlakes.co.uk/jobs/