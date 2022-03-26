First all-electric model to wear ŠKODA’s famous vRS badge

299PS, all-wheel drive and 460Nm of torque deliver powerful performance

Striking exterior design changes include sports bumpers and 20-inch wheels and illuminated Crystal Face grille

Interior features vRS sports seats and black leather trim

Prices from £51,885 OTR

Order books open 17 February 2022 – UK deliveries from July

Milton Keynes, 10 February: The first all-electric ŠKODA to wear the brand’s famous vRS badge will arrive in the UK in July, marking the start of an exciting new chapter in the vRS story. Following its world premiere last month, the ENYAQ Coupé iV vRS will be available to order from 17 February with on-the-road prices starting from £51,885.

Design highlights include sports front and rear bumpers and gloss black surrounds for the grille, window trim and rear diffuser. Badges, tailgate lettering and the air curtain trim on the front apron are also finished in black, while the rear bumper adds a full-length red reflector – a design feature shared will all other ŠKODA vRS models. Like all ENYAQ Coupé iV models, the vRS is fitted with a full-length panoramic glass roof as standard.

The ENYAQ Coupé iV vRS comes with black 20-inch Taurus wheels as standard with 21-inch Vision wheels with an anthracite finish available as an option. Both feature aerodynamically optimised plastic Aero trims. Full LED matrix headlights and Crystal Face (illuminated by 131 LEDs) complete the vRS model’s exterior design package.

Inside, the ENYAQ Coupé iV vRS features a model-specific Design Selection exclusively reserved for the sporting flagship of the range. In addition to black perforated leather sports seats (heated) with integrated headrests, grey piping and contrast stitching, the vRS features a leather multifunction sports steering wheel complete with vRS badge. The dashboard is upholstered in a leather-look material to match the seats, and is edged with contrast stitching. The standard equipment includes carbon effect inserts on the dashboard and door trim and aluminium pedals, plus LED ambient lighting and an electrically operated boot with virtual pedal.

In terms of performance, battery and range, the ENYAQ Coupé iV vRS is fitted with an 82kWh (77kWh net) battery pack and has a WLTP driving range of 309 miles. The vRS is equipped with twin motors – one on either axle – that produce a combined power output of 299PS. Maximum torque is rated at 460Nm. The ENYAQ Coupé iV vRS is capable of completing the 0-62mph sprint in just 6.5 seconds and has a top speed of 111mph.

The ENYAQ Coupé iV vRS can be rapid DC charged at speeds of up to 135kW via a CCS connector. This means an 80% charge can be achieved is as little as 36 minutes when connected to a 150kW charger or faster. On a standard 7.2kW home wallbox, a charge from empty to full will take around 13 hours.

To further enhance the ENYAQ’s responsive driving experience, the Coupé iV vRS is equipped as standard with a sports chassis that is 15mm lower at the front and 10mm at the rear. Dynamic steering is also standard on vRS models.

Order books for the ENYAQ Coupé iV vRS will open on 17 February, with the first UK deliveries expected by the end of July. Further derivatives of the ENYAQ Coupé iV will follow after the market introduction of the vRS model.

For images, data and other media assets relating to ŠKODA cars, please visit: www.skodamedia.com.