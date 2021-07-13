Ours is a digital age. Almost all public systems around us have undergone a substantial digital transformation. Today, we have a myriad of ‘smart’ gadgets, from smartphones, smart TVs, smartwatches, refrigerators to even smart key chains. The field of education is not unmoved by this digital revolution. Especially, since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, which indisputably affected the lives of millions of students and teachers across the globe, the role of teaching app and platforms for online teaching has increased. As a testament to the omnipresence of smart gadgets, classrooms today have transformed into Smart Classrooms. Smart classes have proved so beneficial that apart from private educational institutions, government schools in India have also included them as part of their teaching methodology with plans for expediting the transformation of traditional classrooms into smart classes in the future.

Smart classrooms involve the integration of digital technology in the classroom to enhance student learning. Smart classes provide a variety of audio, video, and literary aids to enhance the overall learning of students and to make learning more fun. Specialized software may be developed and optimized keeping in mind the specific needs of the class. A basic setup of a smart class that is most frequently used in educational institutions includes projectors, computers, and screens to display the course content. The system contains pre-loaded study material which can be in the form of audio, video, or text. Animations, 3-D simulations, or videos are also commonly used in lessons to provide deep visualization and enhance student learning outcomes. Any modification can be done to pre-loaded lessons according to updates in the course curriculum. Here, we take a look at some of the advantages that smart classes provide….

Effortless access to online resources-

With smart classes, educators can access virtually any online resource on the internet. This is of immense help in designing up-to-date and highly informative lessons that enhance the learning process. In the age of online teaching, this feature is particularly useful as students are habitual of learning from online resources on teaching apps.

Highly interactive student experience-

Learning from a lesson on a smart class that provides auditory, visual, textual stimulus along with animations and a simulated environment, is hands down multiple times more interactive and engaging than listening to lectures in traditional classrooms. Research shows that higher student engagement is linked to better student learning outcomes. Thus, smart classes enhance student learning.

Recorded lectures-

Smart classes provide recorded lectures that any student can access. Therefore, in case a student is absent on a particular day, he doesn’t suffer any academic loss.

Creative learning methods-

Smart classes attempt at stepping up student learning through numerous fast-paced learning techniques like puzzles, quizzes and games, placards, and various other mentally stimulating learning techniques. Gamification is a popular concept nowadays which involves the use of game mechanics in a non-gaming environment. Quizzes and games enhance student learning by making students more excited, engaged, and competent for learning and performing well.

Helpful for all Types of Learners-

It is observed that different students learn at a different pace and it is widely conjectured that different students employ different techniques for processing and assimilating the same information. For instance, some students are more visually oriented and learn more effectively when the information is presented to them in a visually oriented way. Likewise, other students might have an inclination towards auditory stimulus, and yet others might have a better time understanding and retaining information when it is presented in written form. Since lessons on smart classes include various possible ways of communication, it is effective in teaching students with many different types of learning behavior.

More Eco-friendly-

As is common knowledge, all businesses around the globe are aggressively looking for technologies that enable sustainable development and reduce their carbon footprint. Smart classes are eco-friendly as they curtail the use of stationery items which is one of the reasons for the large-scale cutting of trees. As a result of less demand for notebooks, books, pencils, erasers, and even pens which are mostly made of non-biodegradable plastic, our planet remains a tad bit greener, a bit more habitable, and healthier to live in for us as well as for other organisms, many of which have become endangered or extinct due to rapid deforestation.

Thus, smart classrooms are a welcome change in the field of education which enhances student learning, making it more fun and effective at the same time.