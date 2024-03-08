SMD’S GROWTH CONTINUES WITH SIGNIFICANT INVESTMENT IN NEW TYNESIDE FACILITY

Chairman at SMD, Mike Jones, Distribution Manager, Leanne Newton, and Deputy CEO, Paul Davison (L-R)

With plans to exceed £100m turnover by 2027, underwater engineering and technology company, SMD, has invested in a new distribution hub to facilitate recent growth within its services division.

SMD’s automated hub will be dedicated to the efficient fulfilment of customers’ spare part requirements and is 40 per cent bigger than the previous provision.

Richard Bray, operations director at SMD, said: “Since ramping up our service division in recent years, many of our customers now trust us with the maintenance of their vehicles and the delivery of their spare parts. As a result, SMD Services needed a much bigger automated facility, capable of supporting our logistics team with the quick and efficient fulfilment of customer orders.

“We are comfortably on track to hit our 2027 growth targets and view this new facility as a physical reminder of our progress to date. We have huge ambitions for SMD and are excited about our next chapter in the North East.”

The company attributes its success to its strong focus on industry innovation and continued investment in regional talent, having recruited 57 new members of staff in the past 12 months and announced plans to recruit a further 52 in 2024.

The distribution hub will be managed by longstanding team member, Leanne Newton. Speaking on her new role, Ms Newton said: “I have been working at SMD since the age of 17 and have always been encouraged to pursue my passions.

“SMD is committed to individual professional development and as part of my 13 years at SMD, it has funded my Foundation Degree in Business Management with Leadership, readying me to take on this new position.

“I am extremely excited about the opportunity my new role presents. With a results-driven team and unwavering passion for excellence, I am confident that this new hub will deliver exceptional results, enabling SMD to maintain its strong upward trajectory in 2024 and beyond.”

Dame Norma Redfearn DBE, Elected Mayor of North Tyneside, officially opened the 15,000 sq ft Shiremoor facility on 7th March 2024. She said, “I am delighted to have been invited to open this facility, especially for a local business that continues to flourish and provide brilliant opportunities for local people.

“SMD has a proud heritage in our Borough and has been a valuable employer for our residents for a number of years. It plays an important role in our communities and this new distribution hub will create more employment opportunities for the people of North Tyneside and be a key player in the green energy revolution happening across the North East.”

Paul Davison, SMD’s deputy CEO, added: “I am thrilled to begin 2024 with such positive news. After announcing the creation of our dedicated Innovation division earlier last year, we have continued to grow our presence in key markets, including the offshore renewable sector.

“This new distribution centre will enable us to maintain our excellent service standard while catering for our continually expanding customer base.”

To find out more about SMD’s world-leading service offering, please visit: https://www.smd.co.uk/