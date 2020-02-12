This special-edition Nike PhantomVNM boot commemorates Christine Sinclair’s 185th career international goal — the most scored by any footballer — during her match on January 29, 2020. Flooded in Canadian red, the boot features personal details such as her jersey number, a Canadian flag, a quote from her college coach (“You better earn your right to play”) and two nicknames (“Sinc” and “Wonder”). The left sockliner includes meaningful dates and geographic coordinates from Sinclair’s career, while the right sockliner recognizes important figures in Sinclair’s life. An overhead view reveals an outline inspired by the shape of a maple leaf.