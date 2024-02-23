Spennymoor axe throwing venue to celebrate Valentine’s with ‘axe the ex’ event

An axe throwing venue run by two brothers is celebrating Valentine’s by giving customers the opportunity to ‘axe the ex’ – with the opportunity to pin photos or other items such as wedding dresses and suits to the target boards and throw to their hearts’ content.

Axe throwing has become hugely popular in the UK in recent years, and brothers Chris and Callum Tingle have invested in a more unusual venue to attract people to the hobby, which is covered roof to floor in UV paint and graffiti art. As well as being open to the public generally, the company offers team nights and parties as well as seasonal events, such as this.

Manager, Chris Tingle explains: “Not everyone wants to celebrate Valentine’s with chocolates and candles and all the other fluffy stuff. Some people might be single, might be choosing to hang out with friends or colleagues, and we’re offering a tongue-in-cheek event to entertain and make what could be a depressing evening for singletons, a really good laugh.”

Running from 10-14th February, would-be axe throwers can enjoy 20% off with code LOVE2024, with the offer running across the three standard lanes, UV, and VIP area.

There are 18 throwing implements, from standard hatchets to 4lbs felling axes, ninja stars, knives, and shovels. The hosts welcome guests to send a photo of their ex to print, or bring their own (or other items) which will be pinned to the target and away you throw! There will also be mini-games throughout the nights, a fully stocked bar and the option to order takeout in.

Whether Valetine’s, Palentine’s or Galentine’s, The Axe House offers a light-hearted evening of entertainment.

Those choosing to indulge can enjoy ACDC and Classic Rock blasting from the speakers and eight lanes of healthy competition. Before customers take over the lanes, the experienced team of axe throwers who have been throwing axes for many years will teach them how the game works. Customers will learn how to hold and throw an axe, and maybe even show off a trick shot or two. All groups are also given a quick but essential safety briefing beforehand.

For more information, see https://theaxehouse.co.uk/