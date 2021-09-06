As commuters return to offices, Moovit shows users in 23 cities across Europe, with more cities to come, where Spin e-scooters are available nearby for more convenient first and last-mile options

London, August 3, 2021 – Spin, the micromobility subsidiary of Ford Motor Company, and Moovit, an Intel company, a leading Mobility as a Service (MaaS) provider and creator of the #1 urban mobility app, are announcing a partnership in three European countries. This partnership enables Moovit users to find Spin e-scooters in the free Moovit app for more sustainable and fun mobility alternatives to cars to get around efficiently. Starting today, the feature is available in 23 cities in the United Kingdom, Spain and Germany.

As COVID restrictions are easing in Europe, there is a growing need for a variety of means of transport for people who slowly return to being out and about, including commuting to work and running errands. Moovit users can now opt to complete the first and last mile leg of their journeys with Spin e-scooters that offer a covid-safe way of getting around instead of driving private cars. Spin’s recent rider survey showed that 82% of its riders in the UK choose to use e-scooters for short journeys instead of driving alone at least once since the launch of the scheme, reducing the number of cars on the road in the area and decreasing carbon emissions across the region.

Moovit, which has served over 1 billion urban users around the world in 112 countries, offers its service in over 1,500 cities across Europe and the Middle East, and Spin, available in more than 20 cities in Europe — will enable Moovit users to embrace multi-modality and discover Spin scooters in the Moovit app to better connect with public transport. Moovit will show its users in real-time where a Spin e-scooter is available nearby, including how long it will take to walk there, as well as battery range. Users will then be directed to the Spin app to hire the e-scooter and pay for it.

Commenting on the partnership, Steve Pyer, Spin Country Manager for UK & Ireland said, “We want more people to integrate Spin e-scooters into their daily journeys, be it commuting, running errands or for leisure because we know that this socially-distanced means of transport has the potential to replace solo car rides on short journeys and consequently to reduce congestion and improve air quality.” Steve added, “By showing availability in the Moovit app it makes it even easier for new users to discover public hire e-scooters and for existing users to become truly multi-modal travellers.”

“Spin has become a desired mobility option for many people in Europe and we are excited to partner with them as cities move once again and commuters begin their return from COVID-19,” said Yovav Meydad, Moovit’s Chief Growth and Marketing Officer. “Whether using Spin e-scooters for short trips or combining them with public transport, this partnership furthers our mission of making it easier to rely less on private cars and moving more freely through some of the most congested cities.”

Moovit users can experience the Spin offering in the following countries:

Germany – Bonn, Brühl, Castrop-Rauxel, Dortmund, Duisburg, Essen, Frechen, Gelsenkirchen, Hennef, Herne, Lohmar, Mülheim, Neuss, Recklinghausen, Troisdorf, Wesseling

United Kingdom – Basildon, Chelmsford, Clacton-on-Sea, Colchester, Milton Keynes

Spain – Madrid, Tarragona