Attracting talent to the region is challenging for most businesses in the North East, so Square One Law is delighted to welcome Stacey Gray, who to date has built her career with magic circle law firm, Slaughter and May and as legal counsel with the Bank of England.

She has extensive experience in advising on a wide range of commercial and banking arrangements including State aid and competition law.

At Slaughter and May, Stacey regularly dealt with commercial contracts, including negotiating a suite of documents in relation to the purchase of a number of aircraft by British Airways. She also spent time in Brussels, working within the competition and regulatory group on a range of competition matters.

In 2016, Stacey went on to join the Bank of England as legal counsel, advising the markets, banking and notes divisions on a broad range of complex commercial, corporate and financial aspects of the Bank’s operations.

Gill Hall, head of the commercial team at Square One Law said: “We are delighted that the Square One Law brand attracted Stacey. She has had a very impressive career to date and her European and specialist financial experience will add an extra dimension to our talented team.”

Stacey commented: “I am originally from the North East so I know it is a great place to live and work, however I have really enjoyed working in the city and I’ve had great opportunities to work on high profile international projects and I can now bring that experience to Square One Law’s impressive client base.

“I was attracted to Square One Law for two reasons. I liked the passion and drive of the people and the firm’s focus on key sectors. I am keen to help support businesses in the region strengthen their position in the UK and international markets and Square One Law provides an ideal platform from which to do so.”