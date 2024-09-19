Standout dynamics showcased in distinctive style: the BMW M Performance Parts for the all-new BMW M5

From the launch of the new BMW M5, the range of Original BMW Accessories will offer a wide variety of options designed to shine an even brighter spotlight on the dynamic character of the high-performance sedan (petrol and electric power consumption – weighted, combined: 1.7 – 1.6 l/62 miles [166.2 – 176.6 mpg] and 25.5 – 25.0 kWh/62 miles in the WLTP cycle; CO 2 emissions – weighted, combined: 39 – 37 g/km in the WLTP cycle; fuel consumption with discharged battery: 10.3 – 10.2 l/62 miles [27.4 – 27.7 mpg] in the WLTP cycle; CO 2 classes: weighted, combined B, with discharged battery G). Model-specific BMW M Performance Parts allow owners to hone both the athletic looks of the latest BMW M model and, above all, its aerodynamic balance with genuine precision.

With its M HYBRID drive system, which produces maximum output of 727 hp and peak system torque of 1,000 Nm (737 lb-ft), its bespoke chassis technology and the M xDrive intelligent all-wheel-drive system, the new BMW M5 offers a performance experience beyond anything else in its class. Its standout dynamic capability is complemented by a powerful, puristic exterior design. Like the M Carbon exterior package available ex-factory, a host of BMW M Performance Parts – also made from weight-saving, high-tech carbon fibre and available from the launch of the new BMW M5 – generate a rare and distinctive sporting allure.

Exterior components in carbon fibre accentuate the car’s dynamic lines and optimise its aerodynamic balance.

The expressive appearance of the new BMW M5 is shaped by its sculptural front apron and eye-catching BMW M kidney grille, as well as by prominently flared wheel arches and side skirts. The BMW M Performance Parts for the exterior fit neatly into the car’s geometry and design, and bring added emphasis to both the sedan’s dynamic lines and its powerful stature.

A highlight of the BMW M Performance Parts range for the new BMW M5 is the head-turning, two-section M Performance rear diffuser carbon fibre. It teams up with the M Performance tailpipe trims carbon fibre to bring a modern and extremely sporty look to the rear end of the high-performance sedan. The M Performance tailpipe trims are made from a titanium/carbon fibre mix. With their milled titanium end rings and embossed M5 logo, they create a suitably powerful and imposing proposition.

The M Performance rear diffuser carbon fibre is offered either as an addition to the rear spoiler included in the M Carbon exterior package or in conjunction with the M Performance rear spoiler pro carbon fibre also available as a retrofit option. This ensures precisely optimised air routing in extremely dynamic driving situations.

The M Performance front splitter carbon fibre further enhances the aerodynamic balance and visual impact of the new BMW M5. It too is available in tandem with either of the two rear spoiler variants. The two-section M Performance front splitter carbon fibre showcases the central lower air intake – which, for the first time, is split into two by a central partition – even more prominently.

Extremely wide tracks and a bespoke design for the side frame of the body give the new BMW M5 muscular proportions. The M Performance sill extensions carbon fibre lend additional emphasis to the athletic form of the car’s side view. They can be combined with the M exterior mirror caps carbon fibre to create a particularly cohesive overall impression. All of the carbon fibre attachment parts are meticulously hand-crafted from carbon-fibre reinforced plastic (CFRP) with a high-quality clear coat finish.

M-typical racing feeling and detail customisation.

The dynamic profile of the new BMW M5 can be further accentuated by the M Performance side decals in Frozen Black. These high-quality decals can withstand commercial car washes and again integrate seamlessly with the geometry of the M5. The M Performance aerial cover aramid – likewise constructed from an exclusive fibre composite material – brings a stylistic highlight to the car’s roof. Added to which, M Performance light-alloy wheels will be offered for the new BMW M5 from summer 2025.

The M Performance fuel tank cap carbon fibre extends the new high-performance sedan’s aura of exclusivity to a detail level and can be identified by its M Performance badging in brushed aluminium. The quartet of M Performance floor mats – each of which features decorative stitching in contrasting colours and M Performance badging – add further sporting touches to the interior. The M Performance tyre bags bring motor sport feeling to the customer’s garage, too. They are printed with a logo in BMW M GmbH colours and a graphic indicating the wheel position, and have a reinforced handle for easy transportation. The M Performance key case also makes a distinctive statement. The elegant, precisely fitting cover in black fine-grain nappa leather protects the owner’s car key against scratches and rounds off the BMW M Performance Parts line-up in stylish fashion.

The BMW M Performance Parts available for the new BMW M5 have been developed on the back of BMW M GmbH’s established motor-racing expertise and the experience it has garnered over more than five decades – and are designed precisely to fit the particular characteristics of the high-performance sports car. Plus, the retrofit products have been tested according to the BMW Group’s stringent quality guidelines and have already undergone homologation alongside the overall vehicle, which means separate registration with the vehicle licensing authorities is not required.

