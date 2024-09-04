Steffen Hosts Phone In Gig

Former BBC Late Night Phone-In Presenter Steffen Peddie Hits the Road with New Interactive Comedy Show, Better Call Steffen

Former BBC late night phone-in presenter Steffen Peddie is bringing his unique brand of humour to a stage near you with Better Call Steffen – an interactive comedy experience unlike any other and he’s basing it on his time spent hosting the BBC late night phone in show.

Steffen Peddie, known for his quick wit, charm, and improvisational skills, invites audiences to bring their problems to him – and he’ll provide the answers! Better Call Steffen is more than just a comedy gig; it’s an interactive experience where the audience’s dilemmas, stories, and anecdotes become the heart and soul of the show.

Whether it’s a trivial daily nuisance or a deep life question, Steffen tackles it all with humour and insight, ensuring that no two shows are ever the same.

“I realised that so many people are missing the late-night phone in and the weird and wonderful questions I was asked. It seems logical to take that format out onto the road and have a bit of fun. Each performance is unscripted, unpredictable, and hopefully unmissable!” said Steffen.

With a career that spans stand-up comedy, pro wrestling, acting, and even Santa Claus, Steffen’s versatility shines through in this one-of-a-kind show. Steffen Peddie has become a well-loved figure in the comedy scene, earning accolades for his starring role in the BBC sitcom Hebburn and his previous stand-up tour 99 Problems and the Chips Aren’t One. His ability to engage with audiences, combined with his diverse talents, ensures a night of entertainment that will leave audiences in stitches.

The tour starts on 7th September at Stockton Arc and moves to a benefit gig for Ashington FC on 13th before heading to Lockerbie on the 14th. Tickets available from the venues.