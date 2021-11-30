Lemon Business Solutions is coming to the aid of local small businesses, by announcing tailored short-term Christmas service packages.

The first Saturday in December marks an annual national campaign to get customers to support small, independent organisations. This includes retail, hospitality and professional services.

A recent survey from the British Chamber of commerce found that 69 per cent of consumer service firms, 75 per cent of the service sector and 92 per cent of hotel and catering firms were struggling to recruit in quarter three of 2021.

Lemon, which offers multi-channel contact services for businesses across the UK, is making packages available to small businesses who may be struggling to recruit enough staff for the festive period and would benefit from the support of dedicated operators.

Martin Anderson, CEO of Lemon Business Solutions, said: “The last two years have been incredibly difficult for everyone, particularly small business owners, and this Small Business Saturday is a great opportunity to get people through the door.

“I’m aware that a lot of businesses of all sizes are struggling to recruit at the moment, so we’re offering packages to organisations who might not have considered using a contact centre before but might need help with taking bookings or dealing with customer calls over the Christmas period.

“Our operators are ready to help local businesses, big and small, look after their customers.”