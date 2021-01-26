Lisa Marchioli, a trainee teacher at the University of Sunderland, has been unable to go on her primary school placement or run her children’s entertainment business because of coronavirus restrictions.

The 24-year-old is now combining her two passions – teaching and performing – and creating free online educational videos dressed as a princess to help make life easier for those homeschooling during lockdown.

Lisa said: “I just wanted to create something fun that parents can get involved in too.

“I’ve had lots of positive feedback and parents saying their kids were glued to the screen, so it’s a really rewarding feeling.

“Working with children has always been in me, I absolutely love it.”

The videos, which went live on social media this week, show Lisa dressing up as different princesses for different subjects.

Nursery, Reception and Year 1 children can join The Snow Queen for “Melting Maths” and The Snow Sister for Friendship and Phonics.

Lisa, who lives in Prudhoe, says her videos also have the full backing of her tutors on the PGCE Primary Education course.

“They’ve been really supportive,” she said.

“They told me the it’s a cool idea and something different, which will help me stand out as a teacher when I go into the profession.”

Programme Leader, Sarah Reed, added: “Lisa’s videos are highly engaging, and she is using the skills and knowledge that she has developed whilst studying the PGCE programme to create resources that will be extremely effective in supporting parents and young children in the current situation.”

Lisa is returning to her placement next week but is looking to carry on putting her videos online: https://www.facebook.com/Lisasmagicalentertainmentforkids