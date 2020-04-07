Students at Richmond School and Sixth Form College have pooled their creative talents to craft 150 Easter cards which will be delivered to a local care home and other elderly residents in Richmond. The students are children of key workers who are being cared for by teachers at Richmond School during the Easter holidays and they really enjoyed the challenge of making and decorating the cards.

Jane Scott, teacher, suggested that the students may like to do a creative project that would not only be interesting and keep them engaged but would benefit the community too. The Grandma of one of the students lives at Greyfriars Court, so the students chose to create cards for everyone living there as well as other elderly people who are living on their own in the community, sending them Easter wishes from Richmond School. Wesley, Elizabeth, Casey, Rhys, Chloe and Jasmine set to work and over two days they created some stunning designs.

Casey, in Year 8, said: “I think it’s a good idea to give out handmade cards to people to give some joy at this difficult time.” Elizabeth, in Year 7, added: “I think this was a great project to help uplift people during this time of hardship.”

Jenna Potter, Headteacher, was very impressed with the time and effort the students put into the project and commended them on their creativity, respect and teamwork, saying: “It is so important that young people understand how important and meaningful a kind gesture can be. Something simple and thoughtful, such as a card, can bring comfort and happiness to others and I am so pleased that our students have worked together on this project. At Richmond School, we are so lucky to benefit from being part of a local community that supports and helps us and it is quite right that we support and help others too.”

The cards will be delivered by teacher, Jane Scott, on Thursday. Rhys, in Year 7, concluded: “I enjoyed making the cards and I hope the people like them – Happy Easter , everyone!”