Study in the Caribbean, Graduate with U.S. Credentials – New Anglia University Launches Dual Degree Program with Franklin University

Jul 23, 2025

22 July 2025 — New Anglia University (NAU) is proud to announce a strategic academic partnership with Franklin University, a fully accredited and highly respected U.S. institution, to offer a new U.S. Dual Degree Program for eligible NAU students, faculty, and associates.

This innovative collaboration enables participants to earn a U.S.-accredited Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science or a Master of Business Administration (MBA) in healthcare online, all while pursuing their Doctor of Medicine (MD) at New Anglia University.

Through this program, students will benefit from:

  • Concurrent Degrees – Complete a U.S. bachelor’s or master’s degree alongside your MD at NAU.
  • Global Recognition – Enhance your academic and professional portfolio with qualifications recognized internationally.
  • Flexible Learning – 100% online delivery through Franklin University’s cutting-edge digital platform.
  • Exclusive Tuition Discount – Participants receive a 20% tuition reduction on Franklin University programs.

Dr. Brandi Niemeier, Vice Dean at New Anglia University, with over two decades of international experience in medical education, program development, and academic leadership, says:  “This partnership adds an even greater competitive edge for NAU students who aspire to be, not just internationally trained physicians, but leaders in international medicine.”  said Dr. Niemeier “With the flexibility of online learning and the prestige of a U.S.-accredited degree, our future doctors can build interdisciplinary skills that set them apart, whether in clinical leadership, research, or healthcare management. It’s about giving our students the tools to lead in a globalized medical landscape.”

“This dual degree opportunity exemplifies NAU’s commitment to global education and interdisciplinary excellence,” added Dr Niemeier “By combining the clinical rigor of our MD program with the academic flexibility of Franklin University, students gain a competitive edge in today’s evolving healthcare landscape.

The U.S. Dual Degree Program is open to current and incoming NAU MD students, as well as qualified faculty and associates seeking to expand their academic credentials and leadership potential in healthcare.

For more information or to apply, visit www.newanglia.com or email admissions@newanglia.com

