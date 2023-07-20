SUMMER SEASIDE FUN AT THE BRIDGES…

PIRATES, mermaids, fancy dress and hidden treasure are just some of the treats in store at Sunderland’s the Bridges this summer, as the shopping centre’s beach makes its annual return.

The beach will be open from this Saturday (22 July) right through the summer holidays, with youngsters able to enjoy all the fun of the seaside right in the heart of the centre.

And, as an added bonus every Monday throughout the six weeks, the attraction will host a number of events aimed at keeping youngsters entertained.

The programme will kick off on Monday 24 July with a Treasure Hunt with prizes on offer, while children can also make their own treasure chest which can be filled with chocolate coins.

The following week young people will be able to have some fun while thinking about the environment, with a litter picking session on the beach where the recycled items found will be used to make sea creatures.

On Monday 7 August there’ll be an arts and crafts event, with sand art crafting as well as bucket and spade decorating, followed by pirate and mermaid story time on 14 August – where there’ll also be an opportunity to make tiaras and pirate hats.

It’s party time at the beach on Monday 21 August with games, crafting – and even some walking the plank.

The sessions will end on Monday 28 August with a Beach Fancy Dress party where young people will be encouraged to turn up in their favourite costume and then interact with a singing mermaid and make some beach jewellery.

Each of the sessions runs from 10.30am until noon and access to the sessions and to the beach throughout the summer costs £2.50p per child, which can be booked at the customer service desk in the centre.

Karen Eve, Centre Director, said the beach is always a popular attraction and believes this year’s programme will be lots of fun.

“We’ve created lots of different events every Monday which will help parents with that summer holiday problem of how to keep their children entertained,” she said.

“At the same time the beach will also be open every day so for families coming into the centre, so it offers a great way to spend some time in between shopping.”

For further information of all events at the Bridges, visit www.thebridges-shopping.com

