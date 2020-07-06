Award-winning construction and property consultancy, Summers-Inman, has been appointed as both NEC3 Project Manager and P22 Trust Cost Adviser for King’s College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.

The consultancy, which is well versed in developing strategic partnerships with NHS Trust organisations, was successful in securing these services following a competition via the Procure22 (P22) Framework, which is a construction procurement framework administered by the Department of Health and Social Care for the development and delivery of NHS and Social Care capital schemes in England.

Summers-Inman will act as a key consultant for King’s College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, one of London’s largest and busiest teaching hospitals, with a strong profile of local and specialist services primarily serving the boroughs of Lambeth, Southwark, Lewisham and Bromley.

Derek Brydon, Director of Health at Summers-Inman, will have responsibility for the delivery of services throughout the five-year capital programme. He has extensive knowledge of administering health schemes and has spent over 20 years working on the NEC suite of contracts. On this occasion, he will provide a single point of contact for the client. He said:

“We are delighted to have been appointed to this capital programme which provides a great opportunity to strengthen relationships and establish a long-term partnership with King’s. We are also looking forward to working closely with Graham Construction, the selected Principal Supply Chain Partner (PSCP) and all other stakeholders.

“It is a privilege to be appointed to work on behalf of one of the leading Foundation Trusts in England, as it delivers on its commitment to provide quality of care and improve the health and well-being of patients, ultimately improving peoples’ lives.”

Commenting on Summers-Inman’s appointment, Steve Kilday, Assistant Director – Construction, for King’s College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, added: “Summers-Inman demonstrated the experience required to ensure the work we need to undertake is carried out efficiently and within budget.”

Summers-Inman operates nationally with a staff of over 130 employed in seven offices throughout the UK in Edinburgh, Newcastle, Manchester, Leeds, Leicester, Birmingham and London. Aside from counting the NHS as a major client, the consultancy has an enviable list of other blue-chip clients including Aldi, Walkers, PepsiCo, Tesco, McDonalds and Severn Trent Water.