FLOWERS and fairy dust will be bringing a touch of magic to Sunderland city centre this summer.

Flora and fauna will be brought to life from 17 July to 5 September as Sunderland BID unveils its Enchanted Garden Trail, where visitors can use a free app to access the augmented reality animals and plants scattered across the city.

And those who take part in the trail will also find themselves face to face with some added treats, with a range of special deals or offers which can be unlocked via the app.

The latest adventure follows on from the success of previous trails which ran at Halloween, Christmas and Easter and this time round will give families the opportunity to enjoy a free activity over the summer.

Characters can be found at Keel Square, Minster Park, Park Lane, Sunderland Museum & Winter Gardens, Sunniside, Market Square and Lambton Street and can be revealed by using the Sunderland Experience app.

Anyone who has previously downloaded the app can use it again and it will be automatically updated for the latest trail.

The event also gives local businesses the opportunity to take part, by putting together a special offer which can be shared with users.

Sharon Appleby, Chief Executive of Sunderland BID, believes it will be a great attraction for families during the summer months.

“There’s still a lot of uncertainty around being able to go on holiday so there’s more people than ever enjoying a staycation this year,” she said.

“And for parents that can be a huge challenge in finding ways to keep children entertained during the long break.

“The trails have all been very popular in the past and we believe this will be a great way for everyone to get out and about during the summer and have some free fun.”

Businesses which want to find out more about including an offer in the trail should contact info@sunderlandbid.co.uk