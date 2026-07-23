SUNDERLAND GIFT CARD GETS ACTIVE

THE POPULAR Sunderland Gift Card is showing its fit for purpose, with the addition of a leading activity chain.

Everyone Active has signed up five of its popular sites to the scheme, which means that recipients can now enjoy a range of experiences, covering everything from swimming to skiing.

And that’s good news for anyone wanting to buy a special gift for someone with a sense of adventure or who is interested in health and fitness

Having a top gym chain on board is a first for the card, which is now accepted in more than 200 businesses across the city.

The latest additions mean it can now be used at Everyone Active’s Raich Carter Centre, Sunderland Aquatic Centre, Hetton Pool and Fitness Centre, Silksworth Ski Slope and Washington Leisure Centre.

“Everyone Active plays a really important role in the local community so we are absolutely delighted to have them involved in the Sunderland Gift Card scheme,” said Roberta Redecke, Head of Business Services at Sunderland’s BIDs which runs the gift card scheme.

“To be able to offer people a range of fantastic fitness experiences is new for us and we are sure that they will be really well received.”

Ian Bradgate, Contract Manager for Everyone Active, said he had jumped at the opportunity to be involved.

“We are really excited to now be part of the Sunderland Gift Card scheme and open the opportunity for people to give the gift of visiting our centres,” he said.

“We know there are dozens of local companies which are already signed up and as part of the local community we wanted people to be able to spend the cards with us.

“It gives people of all ages the chance to use our many facilities and we can’t wait to welcome them.”

Since its launch the Sunderland Gift Card has gone from strength to strength and can be spent in both independent and national retail outlets, restaurants, hotels, the cinema and the theatre as well as on a range of special services.

Since its launch the card has brought more than £500,000 into the local economy, available to purchase in a variety of ways to make the whole process user friendly.

Gift cards can be purchased via www.sunderlandgiftcard.com or at physical sales points including the Museum and Winter Gardens and Houghton and Washington libraries.

The gift card can be also purchased as a digital download which can be delivered directly to the recipient’s device wallet.