MUSIC, MAMMA MIA AND A TASTE OF THE MEDITERRANEAN …

PARTYGOERS are invited to head to the fictional Greek island of Kalokairi this autumn for a celebration of all things Mediterranean.

The Fed, at Gateshead, will be transformed into a Greek-style taverna for the Big Fat Greek Fest on Saturday 10 October, following on from the sell-out success of the event last year.

From noon to 6pm, guests can enjoy a day filled with music, wine and dancing with a live show and the chance to channel a little Mamma Mia magic.

They will be welcomed with a specially created cocktail before taking their seats for a three-course Greek meal followed by a spectacular song and dance filled show.

A cast of 10 singers, dancers and acrobats will take to the stage for sing along songs and napkin twirling – with tickets starting from as little as £25pp for a standard ticket, which includes the welcome cocktail, the meal, entertainment and a shot of Ouzo.

The VIP Super Skopelos Package, which includes all of the above plus three bottles of wine and two bottles of prosecco, costs £35 pp and must be booked in groups of 10.

While those really wanting to push the boat out can book the VIP Donna Diva Package.

Again, this must be booked in groups of 10 and features a Greek mezze platter before the meal, along with five bottles of wine and two bottles of Prosecco. This package guarantees prime seating and a table host and greeter and costs £45pp.

Audience participation is encouraged, which can be everything from waving napkins in the air to joining in the dance routines.

Rachel Morson, sales and marketing manager at The Fed, said: “whether you want to relive holiday memories or simply escape for the day into a Mamma-Mia world, The Big Fat Greek Fest has it covered.

“You can enjoy a fantastic food, drink wine and cocktails and sing and dance along to some of the Abba’s greatest hits – among others – all at a fraction of the price of a trip to the Med.”

To book or for more information call 0191 460 5353 email info@the-fed.co.uk or visit www.the-fed.co.uk.