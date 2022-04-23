THE SUCCESS of a leading North East talent agency has resulted in the creation of a wide range of entertainment jobs to meet growing demand.

Premium entertainment provider ISG, based in Sunderland, works with a huge variety of artists, groups and speciality acts, fulfilling bookings everywhere from corporate events to nationwide theatre tours.

And the casting team is now on the lookout for talented vocalists, musicians and bands to join its books, with opportunities already lined up for its spring and summer schedules.

Entertainers should be willing to travel, with the potential to be signed for a number of ongoing dates across the UK.

The talent agency regularly works with leading cruise lines and holiday parks, with acts placed in more than 1100 shows across the next 12 months and eight theatre tours booked for this year.

Paul Waite, CEO of ISG, believes it’s a fantastic opportunity for North East performers.

“ISG has had an amazing couple of years, working with some incredible artists and building a really strong pool of talent across our books,” he said.

“The success of the company means we are being approached with more and more opportunities so we are always on the lookout for new entertainers to bring something special to our bookings across the UK.

“After a difficult few years for the entertainment industry, it’s brilliant to be in a position where we can facilitate paid opportunities and welcome even more artists to the ISG team.”

Those interested in applying should email their CV and a showreel to casting@istagegroup.com by Friday 25 March.

For more information, visit www.istagegroup.com.