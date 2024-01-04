SUPER SAVINGS: 50% OFF ALL GAMEPLAY ACROSS UK TOPGOLF VENUES ON TUESDAYS

New offer available across all Topgolf London venues (Chigwell, Surrey and Watford)

Topgolf, the UK’s biggest and most exciting interactive golf experience, is celebrating the new year with Half-Price Tuesday, an offer which will see Players enjoy 50% off gameplay, all day every Tuesday throughout January and February1.

Families, friends and groups have been flocking to Topgolf venues across the winter period to enjoy a range of fun games suitable for every skill level, as well as comfortable bays, and the top-rate food and drink choices which cater to all needs.

With no code or coupon needed to redeem the offer, players simply need to turn up or book online at Chigwell, Surrey, or Watford, for a round of half-priced fun in the technology packed bays for a limited time. The perfect cost saving thing to do with for all friends and family.

Players can book their bay at topgolf.com or walk in any time to take advantage of the promotion, which is already popular within venues across the United States of America.

For more information visit https://topgolf.com/uk/promo/tuesday/