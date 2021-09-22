Beyond Housing has welcomed eight talented apprentices to its team, including its first digital marketing apprentice, Leisha White.

Joining Leisha are electrical apprentices Luke Allen and Reece Armstrong, joinery apprentices Tyler Hunt and Alfie Cassell, business administration apprentices Annie Williams and Jamie Murfin, and customer service apprentice Zoe Hoggarth.

The new starters have begun their work-based training with Beyond Housing’s apprentice and volunteer team leader, Emma Tooth.

Leisha,19, grew up as a Beyond Housing customer in South Bank and now lives in Guisborough. After leaving school, she attended college studying English language, law and psychology and, until recently, worked in customer care at Morrisons.

Leisha’s role will support Beyond Housing’s digital marketing and communications through the website, social media, online advertising, email, and the customer portal ‘Me & My Home’.

The introduction of Leisha’s apprenticeship comes as part of Beyond Housing’s ambitious programme to upgrade its digital customer services, introducing new technology in order to streamline ways of working and providing a more efficient and accessible service to customers.

Emma Tooth said: “Beyond Housing is committed to apprenticeships as part of our approach to recruitment and career development. We extend a warm welcome to all of our apprentices, it’s great to be able to offer eight fantastic employment and learning opportunities to local people, and I am excited to watch them succeed and thrive over the course of their apprenticeships.”

Leisha White said: “I’m so excited to be joining Beyond Housing, my family and I have received lots of support from them over the years and I’m really glad to be starting my digital marketing career at a company that cares so much about its customers and gives back to the community.”