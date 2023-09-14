Tech network Dynamo appoints a new advisory board

A VASTLY experienced advisory board has been appointed to drive forward Dynamo, the region’s tech network. New board members include representatives from some of the north east’s leading technology companies, further education and higher education. James Bunting, Chair of the new Dynamo Advisory Board, explained: “The board now incorporates a broad range of backgrounds, from big technology companies to start-ups, and from tech directors to service delivery managers to chief marketing officers. The make-up reflects the broad range of roles in the technology sector. “Our advisory board will provide insights into the opportunities and challenges of the region’s tech ecosystem as we aim to make sector the very best it can be. I’m delighted with the range and calibre of our advisory members, who I’m sure will make a hugely important contribution to the work of Dynamo.” The new board members are: Andy Lawson, Head of Welfare, Economy and Justice at AWS; Dylan McKee, Co-founder, Nebula Labs; James Beard, COO, Tombola; Kevin Beales, founder of My Sales Coach; Manila McLean, CIO, Newcastle Building Society; Michelle Gettins, CMO, iamproperty.com; Paul Featonby, Technology Director at Tharsus; Ronnie Peet, Global Director – Enterprise Reporting and Digiital Marketing, Sage; Shannon Smith, Service Delivery Manager at Waterstons; Deni Chambers, Director of Curriculum and Skills at Gateshead College and Lauren Bradshaw, Deputy Director, Communications & Development at Teesside University. Dr David Dunn, CEO of Dynamo and Sunderland Software City, added: “We have further and higher education represented on the board as they play an important part in ensuring our pipeline of talent into the industry matches the need of companies.” Dynamo has also appointed Al Alzein as the organisation’s new Membership Engagement Manager. David said: “We’re thrilled to have appointed someone with Al’s experience and networks. Our ambition is to grow Dynamo’s membership and create even more events and networking opportunities. Al is already working on a new calendar of events and he is having conversations with all existing members, who have done so much to support Dynamo to date and need to be part of shaping its future.” Al said: “I’m thrilled to be joining Dynamo at such an exciting time. We are implementing more opportunities for engagement within our growing community. This means more events, more meaningful conversations, and more impact. Now is the time for organisations of all sizes to get involved with Dynamo and pledge their commitment towards growing the North East tech sector. Al has already arranged a new Dynamo Tech Sector Networking event for Wednesday, October 4 and a Dynamo Talks event for Friday, October 27. These new events will be recurring within the Dynamo calendar and for more information, go to the Dynamo website – https://www.dynamonortheast.co.uk