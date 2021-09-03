Rosedene Nurseries, a childcare provider with sites throughout Tees Valley and North Yorkshire, is celebrating after being shortlisted in three categories at the 2021 National NMT Nursery Awards.

Rosedene’s Saltburn setting is a finalist in the category Forest or Beach School / Kindergarten, Rosedene Eastside is up for the Community Nursery of the Year Award and the entire Rosedene Nurseries group is shortlisted for the Parent Engagement Award.

The beach school supports children to develop an understanding of the natural world, how to care for the coast and the positive impact they have on the beach and the environment. The children are given the chance to explore and learn, as well as taking part in litter picks and understanding how to keep the beaches clean.

The children are encouraged to take part in community activities, including Christmas carol services for local care homes, events at the local church, and charity fundraising with the MFC Foundation and Mummy’s Star.

Throughout the pandemic, Rosedene has held a wellbeing programme alongside daily communications to deepen the connection between families and staff. This has helped them to make sure everyone feels safe within the nursery setting and has encouraged parents to get involved with events and special occasions.

The winners will be announced at the National NMT Nursery Awards 2021, which will take place on Saturday 20 November at the Hilton London Metropole hotel.

Gemma Brown, manager at Rosedene Easterside, said: “Throughout the history of Rosedene, parent and community relationships have always been at the heart of everything we strive to achieve.

“The staff at Easterside have worked passionately over the last 10 years to build these relationships through positive experiences for parents and their children, supporting them from the starting point until they’re ready for school.

“We’re delighted to have been shortlisted in three categories at the National NMT Nursery Awards, and we’re excited to attend the ceremony in November. Whatever happens, we already feel like winners.”