Joe Henderson, founder of Henderson Insurance Brokers, has chosen Teesside as the location for the latest branch of his new venture Attis Insurance.

Based in the vibrant Port of Middlesbrough, in the heart of the Freeport area, Attis Insurance, which also has offices in Lincolnshire and Yorkshire, will work with commercial clients across most business sectors.

Joe Henderson, who sold Henderson Insurance Brokers to US based AON in 2017 more than thirty years after establishing the brokerage, took the company from a sole trader start up to an operation with 400 staff working across 16 offices.

The business model of Attis Insurance means that all staff share in the success of the business, with the principal directors being majority shareholders and Joe Henderson retaining a minority share to support the business.

Joe Henderson said: “This is a really exciting opportunity as Attis Insurance expands. Teesside is on the up and up and the Port of Middlesbrough is the logical location for our third office.

“We want to quickly become part of a supportive and innovative business community and over the next few months employ at least ten people in the Middlesbrough office.

“I know the area and its businesses well and understand that building relationships and providing personal service, even to the largest and most corporate clients, is vital. The Attis commitment is to prioritising personal service at every stage of the relationship and that is what sets us apart.”

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen said: “Attis Insurance is the latest, and much welcome, addition to our strong and growing professional services sector and it won’t be the last. I’m delighted they’ve chosen us for their latest office and recognise the value of our businesses across many sectors.

“Joe says that we’re a region on the up, and who would argue? This example just goes to show that working hard to get our message out there really does directly translate into good-quality jobs for local people.”

