A telecare alarm service which helps Karbon Homes customers feel safe and secure in their homes has proved to be invaluable during Covid-19.

The alarm unit connects customers to a control centre should they need help. One press of the button on the alarm unit, or on their remote pendant, immediately connects them to a trained operator who will arrange for help from neighbours, relatives, friends, a mobile warden, or emergency services.

Karbon holds the telecare service with such high regard, it recently became a member of TEC Services Association (TSA) – the industry and advisory body for Technology Enabled Care (TEC), which promotes and supports the technology enabled care industry in the UK.

A telecare system not only gives customers peace of mind, it also helps them to maintain an independent lifestyle with the security of knowing someone will always be there for them should they need it.

Like most people living on their own during Covid-19, Karbon’s customers have felt isolated during lockdown and with strict social distancing measures in place and limited face-to-face contact, this has had a huge impact on people’s lives. The service has been crucial during this time to ensure our customers feel connected and reassured they have somebody they can turn to in case of an emergency.

Karbon customer Norman Blanden from Prudhoe in Northumberland has a Reach Digital At-Home Alarm Unit installed in his 2-bedroom bungalow close to The Manors Extra Care Scheme. He said: “It has been difficult not being able to get out and to see friends but having the alarm system in place has given me reassurance that someone is there if I ever need them. Luckily, I’ve not had to use the system, but I know how to use it and I know it’s there is I ever need it.”

Also living in Prudhoe and benefitting from having an alarm unit installed into his home is Michael Thirtle. Last year, Michael suffered a heart attack and has experienced problems with his eyesight, so he feels having a pendant and the mobile response service is paramount in helping him to live independently.

He said: “I’d be lost without it. When I accidentally pressed the button, they called to check on me to make sure I was OK. The service was very good and they were excellent on the phone to me and reassured me.”

Jon McDonald, Retirement Living Manager at Karbon Homes, said: “Telecare monitoring plays an important role in helping customers stay independent in their homes for longer. For many service users and carers, the Monitoring Centre keeps customers feeling confident that they’re safe in their home, whilst providing a ‘lifeline’ to help and support should they need it.

“The system is used by a range of our customers, from younger users who are disabled or unwell, through to older users who want that extra peace of mind. The service has been invaluable during Covid-19, helping Karbon’s customers feel safe and reassured and to demonstrate our commitment of how much we value this service, we have agreed to become members of the TSA.”

The TSA represents and brings together organisations from across government and local government, health and social care commissioners, telecare providers, housing associations, emergency services, charities and digital health businesses and technology health startups.