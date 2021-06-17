Huge step for the company – with more to follow

So, does it have heritage, style, performance and total emissions free capability? Of course, it does – it’s the latest model in the rebirth of AC Cars. The AC Cobra Series 4–electric or: ‘The AC Cobra updated for a new age’.

That’s because the true close relation to this exciting new supercar, the AC Cobra Series 4–electric, is none other than the much-loved AC Cobra 378 Superblower, the launch of which was a famous steppingstone on AC’s road to recovery and revival.

This is not AC Car’s only news this week. Another treat is in store for AC owners wishing to improve their carbon footprints – the first AC Cobra Series-electric pre-production model is ready for the road! The Series 4 is based on the AC Cobra Mk IV with the bigger of the two Cobra body styles (shared with the Superblower) while the new Series 1 (model described elsewhere in this release) is based on the AC Cobra 289 MkII petrol-engined version which used the smaller body.

The new emissions-free models will feature one of strongest specification and performance combinations of any model in the marque’s heritage, setting the cars firmly in the highest echelons of sports car greatness.

AC has introduced a power system for a new age thanks to the input of its Derby-based technical partner Falcon Electric (https://falconelectric.co.uk/). Falcon’s proud description of itself more than hints at its pedigree and ambition: “We are a hard-core technology company with the mission to make electric vehicles exciting. Passion and emotion drive us, electricity and innovation drive our vehicles”.

There are two versions of the AC Cobra Series 4-electric available. Priced at £148,000, plus any on-the-road charges, the fast 230kW version delivers 0-62mph in 4.9 seconds, has an estimated range of 190 miles and weighs just 1,190kg. In contrast the 460kW version, priced at £168,000 plus any on-the-road charges, achieves 0-60mph in 3.8 seconds, has an estimated range of over 160 miles and a weight of 1,240kg.

The light weighting process achieved by AC Cars, but not always by its competitors, guarantees an exceptional on-the-road performance and a memorable driving experience for the Series 4–electric.

“The march of the outstandingly efficient electric AC Cobras is gathering pace now,” said Alan Lubinsky, the man whose vision, drive and energy have sustained AC Cars for almost a quarter of a Century.

Said Alan Lubinsky: “Eliminating excess weight brings with it positive benefits for the car’s owner. Lower overall weight reduces energy consumption, allowing the batteries to deliver a longer range and the ability to drive the car to AC’s traditional high standards for speed and acceleration which the marque has achieved over many years”.

Reservations are now being taken on the AC Cars website or via email at info@accars.eu, and the first customer deliveries of the car are expected in late 2021.

These are new models in the growing electric AC Cobra range which come in an exclusive palette of specially created colours.

Separately, AC Cars has announced that its AC Cobra Superblower is now being fitted with a 6.2 litre V8 650 bhp, 880 Nm torque engine, as against the previous version of 6.2 litre V8 580 bhp 550 Nm torque engine. The price of the AC Cobra Superblower is £139,500.

